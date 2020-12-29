Left Menu
Development News Edition

Auto parts industry revenue to grow 16-18 pc in FY22; outlook revised from negative to stable: ICRA

ICRA expects the domestic auto component industrys revenue to grow 16-18 per cent in the financial year starting April 2021, supported by factors such as increasing content per vehicle, low base effect, and higher realisations.Long-term demand drivers include increased focus on localised supply chains by Indian OEMs. Diversification of supply chain risk by global OEMs is also expected to lead to increased sourcing from India in the coming years, ICRA said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2020 16:31 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 16:09 IST
Auto parts industry revenue to grow 16-18 pc in FY22; outlook revised from negative to stable: ICRA
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

Ratings agency ICRA on Tuesday said it has revised its outlook on the auto component industry from negative to stable, on the back of demand revival across original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), replacements and exports. ICRA expects the domestic auto component industry's revenue to grow 16-18 per cent in the financial year starting April 2021, supported by factors such as increasing content per vehicle, low base effect, and higher realisations.

Long-term demand drivers include increased focus on localised supply chains by Indian OEMs. Diversification of supply chain risk by global OEMs is also expected to lead to increased sourcing from India in the coming years, ICRA said in a statement. OEMs, which account for over 56 per cent of the auto component demand, have recorded a sharp increase in demand since September across all segments, barring the medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) industry, it added.

Volumes of the automotive industry will take 2-3 years to revert to the pre-COVID-19 highs. Schemes such as production-linked incentives could encourage OEMs and large auto component vendors to advance their investment plans, targeted at exports. It said the M&HCV demand has also bottomed out and increased in the December quarter of the current financial year. Thriving demand from the rural markets across the country has supported demand for two-wheelers and tractors, the rating agency added.

ICRA has a stable credit outlook on the tractors, two-wheelers and passenger vehicle industries, it said. ''The credit outlook for the passenger vehicle industry has been revised to stable, from negative, in December.'' The aftermarket demand for components, which accounts for 18 per cent of the industry turnover, has also picked up during September and December quarters of FY21 after a sharp decline in the first quarter during the lockdown, it stated. Freight activities across the country have increased significantly since August, corroborated by diesel consumption and toll collection trends, triggering replacement demand.

While shared mobility continues to suffer, demand for personal mobility has increased replacement demand. Exports, which account for 26-27 per cent of the total industry revenues, have also recovered from the lows of early 2020, despite the pandemic, Icra said. ICRA expects the domestic auto component industry's revenue to grow by 16-18 per cent in 2021-22, supported by increasing content per vehicle, low base effect and higher realisations, partly from the pass through of commodity price hikes.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Is Prison Break Season 6 under development once again?

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

As Mass Vaccine Campaigns Begin, HMD's Auto-Disable Syringes to Play a Crucial Role in Combating COVID-19

New Delhi India, December 29 ANIPRNewswire Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices HMD, one of the top manufacturers of medical disposables worldwide, announced that it has ramped up production of its Kojak Auto Disable AD syringes in antici...

Thailand warns of stricter measures if virus not contained

Thailand warned on Tuesday that more intensive measures might be necessary to halt its worst coronavirus outbreak yet and urged the public to cooperate to contain a spread that has seen cases in most regions of the country. Thailand has imp...

PM to lay foundation stone of AIIMS Rajkot on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Rajkot, Gujarat, on December 31 via video conference, the PMO said on TuesdayOver 201 acres of land has been allotted for the insti...

AstraZeneca vaccine not ready for quick European approval, watchdog official says

The European Medicines Authority EMA will most likely not be able to approve the COVID-19 vaccine developed by drug maker AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford in January, the watchdogs Deputy Executive Director Noel Wathion said. They h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020