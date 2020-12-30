Iran allocates $150,000 for families of each victim of Ukraine plane crash - IRNA

Iran allocates $150,000 for families of each victim of Ukraine plane crash - IRNAReuters | Updated: 30-12-2020 16:26 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 16:21 IST
Iran's cabinet on Wednesday allocated $150,000 for the families of each of the 176 victims of a Ukrainian plane downed in Iranian airspace in January, the official IRNA news agency reported.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they accidentally shot down the Ukraine International Airlines plane shortly after takeoff, mistaking it for a missile when tensions with the United States were high.
- READ MORE ON:
- Revolutionary Guards
- Iranian