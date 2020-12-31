Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hindu-American community mobilises efforts to distribute over 2,96,000 pounds of food amid COVID-19

Due to the pandemic and its economic consequences, more and more people need assistance with food supplies and essential materials and the Hindu-American community has come together to meet these challenges, Prakash Parab of Indian Civic Action for Monroe said in the statement.Amanda Lyons, Middlesex County Colleges basic needs coordinator, said the generous donation came at a crucial time as the colleges supplies were dwindling and many students were facing hardships.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 31-12-2020 04:09 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 04:09 IST
Hindu-American community mobilises efforts to distribute over 2,96,000 pounds of food amid COVID-19

As the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted livelihoods and brought economic hardships for many, the Hindu-American community mobilised efforts to collect and distribute over 2,96,000 pounds of food across 26 states in the US. Over 175 organisations and individuals joined hands nationwide to collect food for pantries across the country amid the raging pandemic. Over two months, the organisations collectively donated 2,96,000 pounds of food to 199 pantries, soup kitchens, and shelters in 210 cities across 26 states under the ‘SewaDiwali’ initiative, a statement said.

Under the initiative, New Jersey State saw a record collection of 1,22,000 pounds of food for over 45 townships and 51 pantries. Due to the pandemic and its economic consequences, more and more people need assistance with food supplies and essential materials and the Hindu-American community has come together to meet these challenges, Prakash Parab of Indian Civic Action for Monroe said in the statement.

Amanda Lyons, Middlesex County College’s basic needs coordinator, said the generous donation came at a crucial time as the college’s supplies were dwindling and many students were facing hardships. 'SewaDiwali’ is a national initiative spanning several organisations and individuals driven by the values of ''Dharma and selfless service''.

It began in New Jersey in 2018, when over 25 organisations collected 18,000 pounds of food with the goal of supporting the local community. This project expanded to 11 states in 2019 and collected over 55,000 pounds of food items across more than 40 townships in 11 states, NJ Coordinator of Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS) Amit Shahane said. Volunteers associated with the initiative said the pandemic highlighted the need for people to come together to support and help those in need.

The statement said Parsippany Mayor Michael Soriano and other city and state officials appreciated the efforts of ‘SewaDiwali’ and its volunteers..

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

UK to roll out Astra/Oxford COVID vaccine after world-first approval

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Mexican finance minister says cash bill shifts risk to central bank

Mexican Finance Minister Arturo Herrera on Wednesday criticized a divisive bill proposed by the countrys ruling party that would force the central bank to buy foreign cash commercial banks are unable to return to the financial system.This c...

Biden, Trump to campaign in Georgia on eve of Senate runoffs

President-elect Joe Biden and President Donald Trump will campaign next week in Georgia, holding dueling events on the eve of runoff elections that will determine who controls the U.S. Senate and the fate of Bidens legislative agenda.The vi...

Chicago mayor told of 'bad' botched raid in Nov 2019: Emails

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was first told in November 2019 of a pretty bad wrongful raid on the home of a Black woman who wasnt allowed to put on her clothes before police handcuffed her, according to emails released publicly. The more th...

U.S. slaps tariffs on French and German wines, aircraft parts amid EU dispute

U.S. trade officials on Wednesday said they were increasing tariffs on certain European Union products, including aircraft-related parts and wines from France and Germany, amid an ongoing civil aircraft dispute between Washington and Brusse...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020