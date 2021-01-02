Left Menu
TVS Motor sales up 17.5 pc in December

TVS Motor Company on Saturday reported a 17.5 per cent increase in total sales to 2,72,084 units in December. The company, which primarily makes two-wheelers and three-wheelers, had sold 2,31,571 units in December 2019, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.The total two-wheeler sales during the month stood at 2,58,239 units as against 2,15,619 in December 2019, up 20 per cent.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2021 12:42 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 12:38 IST
TVS Motor Company Image Credit: ANI

The total two-wheeler sales during the month stood at 2,58,239 units as against 2,15,619 in December 2019, up 20 per cent. The domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 1,76,912 units last month, as compared to 1,57,244 units in December, up 13 per cent, it added.

The total exports increased 28 per cent to 94,269 units last month, as against 73,512 in the year-ago period..

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

