Sonalika Surpasses FY'20 Sales to Sell Over 1 Lakh Tractors in 9 Months of FY'21, Powers Ahead with 3X Growth at 33%

In line with the magnificent performance registered throughout the year 2020, Sonalika Tractors has started the New Year 2021 with an unparalleled achievement. The fastest-growing tractor brand in the country and No.1 exports brand from India, Sonalika has once again registered a dominant performance to clock 1 lakh tractor sales in just 9 months of April-Dec'20 period. Sonalika has grown by a staggering 33.3% during the year, which is around 3X the industry growth of 12%, and has surpassed its entire FY'20 sales in just 9 months of FY'21. Overall, the company has registered its highest-ever December sales of 11,540 tractors and highest ever market share of 16.1%. Sonalika Tractors has been selling more than one lakh tractors annually over the last three years and registering similar sales volume in 9 months denotes the company's exemplary performance. Despite the pandemic hit year, Sonalika introduced 5 new premium tractors in 2020 including Tiger, Sikander DLX, Mahabali, and Chhatrapati that has been lately joined by the company's new technology marvel in Tiger Electric. India's first field-ready electric tractor, the Tiger Electric is probably the most affordable 4W electric vehicle ever in India. The 5 next-gen tractors are fully equipped with advanced technologies and are customized as per the farmer's crop and region-specific needs.

Sharing his viewpoint on the remarkable achievement, Mr. Raman Mittal, Executive Director, Sonalika Group, said, "This is a momentous occasion as we have taken just three quarters to accomplish what was being achieved annually over the last three years. We have surpassed our entire FY'20 sales to sell over 1 lakh tractors in just 9 months of FY'21 while recording 33.3% growth, which is 3X the industry growth of 12%. Alongside, we have registered our highest ever December sales of 11,540 tractors and highest market share of 16.1%. No external hardships like the pandemic, unfavorable factors can deter our passion to develop and offer customized, high-quality products to farmers globally. We have set our standards high with a mission to touch one lakh tractor sales every six months and achieved 50% of it this year despite a challenging one for the entire automotive fraternity. Sonalika has already embarked upon the journey to touch 2 lakh sales mark annually and will continue to introduce cutting edge technologies in the tractor industry while we relentlessly work towards our vision to 'Lead Agri Evolution' across the globe." He added, "Sonalika Tractors' remarkable performance in 2020 is an outcome of the brand's farmer-centric approach and a product offensive strategy that was adhered to even during the unprecedented year. Our latest launch Tiger Electric is probably the most affordable 4W EV and is engineered with a hi-tech German motor, advanced battery as well as proven Sonalika transmission to create new benchmarks in the tractor industry. We conquered new peaks in performance month after month during the year while remaining committed to drive farm mechanization and deliver prosperity worldwide." Sonalika Tractors aims to remain at forefront of innovation and consistently creates new benchmarks in the tractor industry while offering best-in-class products that deliver farm prosperity. Its team remains closely knitted with farmers to deep dive into their key insights and this powers the company to introduce revolutionary, customized products in a shorter time-to-market. Sonalika attained its highest ever H1 sales volume in FY'21, followed by the highest ever monthly tractor production (15,218) with the highest ever tractor (19,000) deliveries and implements (10,018) deliveries in Oct'20. The company also strengthened its dominant position in exports with a 26.6% market share and registered the highest ever market share gain of 2.1% in 2020. The herculean task of clocking 1 lakh sales in 9 months was also powered by the company's tech-enabled supply chain, strong dealer network (1,100+), and depots (24) that are inter-connected to track tractor deliveries on a real-time basis. Sonalika's entire tractor portfolio is being rolled out its World No.1 vertically integrated plant in Hoshiarpur that is powered by automation and robotics to manufacture quality products.

About the Company Sonalika Tractors, one of India's leading tractor manufacturers and the No.1 Exports brand from India, has established its robust presence in the domestic as well as in over 130 countries with 11 lakh+ customers. Sonalika manufactures the widest heavy duty tractor range in 20-120 HP and 70+ implements at its Hoshiarpur facility in Punjab that caters to the varied needs of customers across the globe. Being a farmer-centric brand, the Govt. of India has chosen Sonalika as the only tractor brand to contribute to the Niti-Aayog for its inspirational project of doubling the farmer's income in the country. No.1 Heavy-Duty Customised Crop Solutions Sonalika tractor portfolio is customized as per the needs is equipped with efficient engines which give higher power output and remain affordable with low maintenance for the better total cost of ownership and experience. Sonalika is the leading brand in more than 50 HP tractor segment and is strengthening its presence in more than 40 HP segment to achieve the leadership position.

As the farm mechanization expert, Sonalika Agro Solutions offers a wide range of implements to address various stages of the crop cycle ranging from land preparation to post-harvesting operations including residue management. Sonalika has also forayed into Custom Hiring Centres, a platform that offers small and marginal farmers access to advanced agri machinery on rent, thereby aims to increase farm output in a cost effective way. The company has introduced the 'Agro Solutions app for easy access to requisite machinery to farmers, thereby promoting farm mechanization in the country. No.1 Exports Brand from India Sonalika is the No. 1 Exports brand from India and is proudly associated with 1.25 lakh customers in markets outside India, a true sign of acceptability of an Indian company across 130 countries. Having a 100% presence across all European countries, our tractors are successfully operated by more than 20,000 satisfied customers in diversified European conditions. Sonalika has also set up a spare parts center in Germany that caters to the regional requirements to provide better service and customer satisfaction.

About the World No. 1 plant The Hoshiarpur plant of Sonalika is the World's No.1 vertically integrated tractor manufacturing plant that is designed to manufacture customized farm machinery as per the farmer's crop-specific applications. The facility is fully equipped to manufacture almost every element in-house which goes in the making of a tractor and is powered by robotic as well as automation. Image: Mr. Raman Mittal, Executive Director Sonalika Group with Tiger Electric