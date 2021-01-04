Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nisaan, dealer partners to hire 1,500 workers to enhance production, bolster sales force

The company plans to start a third shift at its Chennai plant to increase output of Magnite to around 3,500-4,000 units per month by February from the current level of about 2,500 units per month.Nissan Motor India has received around 32,800 bookings for Magnite since launching it on December 2 and the waiting period currently stretches to several months.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 15:42 IST
Nisaan, dealer partners to hire 1,500 workers to enhance production, bolster sales force

Japanese auto major Nissan on Monday said it along with its dealer partners will hire 1,500 people in India to enhance production and reinforce sales force on the back of robust response to its newly launched compact SUV Magnite. The company plans to start a third shift at its Chennai plant to increase output of Magnite to around 3,500-4,000 units per month by February from the current level of about 2,500 units per month.

Nissan Motor India has received around 32,800 bookings for Magnite since launching it on December 2 and the waiting period currently stretches to several months. ''We would like the customers to enjoy their Magnite at the earliest and towards that we are working towards enhancing the production. We plan to start a third shift at the plant and towards the same will be recruiting almost 1,000 plus workforce at the plant,'' Nissan Motor India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava told reporters in a virtual press conference.

Another 500 workforce would also be added at the company's dealerships to enhance customer experience, he added. The company's plan is in contrast to its announcement in 2019 to cut over 1,700 jobs in India, mostly in manufacturing operations, as part of a global exercise to reduce headcount by over 6,000 across different locations.

Nissan India currently produces around 2,500 Magnite units per month which would go up to 3,500 to 4,000 units after the third shift comes into play, Srivastava said. ''We aim to bring down the waiting period on the model to 2-3 months,'' he added.

The Renault-Nissan alliance has an installed annual capacity of 4.8 lakh units at Chennai plant, and exports to over 100 countries. Srivastava said that barring entry level Magnite trim, the company would not be increasing prices of other variants of the compact sport utility vehicle (SUV).

''We have decided we will not be increasing the prices of Magnite for most of the variants other than the entry trim,'' he said. The company had earlier announced to hike prices of its vehicles by up to 5 per cent across models from January to offset the increased input costs.

Commenting on export strategy, Srivastava said the company is looking to dispatch Magnite to Indonesia and South Africa. ''We have identified these two markets for Magnite exports, although our prime focus would remain to cater to the domestic market,'' he added.

When asked about company's other products like Datsun RediGo and GO Plus, Srivastava said the models have been upgraded to comply with the new BS-VI emission norms and other safety standards, and would continue in the market. Commenting on the company's future product plans, Srivastava said with SUVs being the most sought after, not just globally but also in India, Nissan will rely on its global portfolio of SUVs and will bring appropriate product at the right time.

For electric vehicles, he said Nissan has demonstrated the technology through its Leaf model, but there are challenges currently in India in terms of charging infrastructure and supply chain for batteries, and the company would continue to evaluate the market..

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sterling weakens against euro as UK lockdown fears outweigh Brexit deal relief

The pound weakened versus the euro on Britains first day of trading outside the European Union, as warnings of tighter UK lockdown measures outweighed the relief over the last-minute Brexit trade deal.Sterling did strengthen against the dol...

SC to hear next week plea seeking direction to protect forests & wildlife from fires in Uttarakhand

The Supreme Court Monday said it would hear next week a plea which has sought directions to the Environment Ministry and the Uttarakhand government to take urgent steps to protect forests, wildlife and birds from forest fire in the state. T...

27,944 cases of departmental proceedings pending against policemen in India till Jan 1, 2020: BPR&D

A total of 27,944 cases of departmental proceedings are pending against police personnel in the country till January 1, 2020, with one-third of these pendencies in Bihar, Telangana and Jammu and Kashmir, according to official data. In 2019,...

Taking Inspiration from PM’s Make In India Initiative, Home Grown Digital Transformation Company “Webisdom” Goes Global

Despite a PandemicNew Delhi, 4th January 2021 COVID-19 has put the shutter on many businesses this year. In an environment where organizations have not been in a state to afford employees, a digital transformation company Webisdom has grown...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021