The over-a-century-old Yokohama has two off-the-road OTR tire businesses across the globe, Yokohama OTR and Alliance Tire Group ATG, with its renowned tire brands Alliance, Galaxy and Primex, which Yokohama bought four years ago.Following this, Yokohama Off-Highway Tires released a new corporate identity with a new logo.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 19:16 IST
ATG renamed as Yokohama OHT

Japanese tyre major Yokohama Rubber Co, which runs two entities in the country Yokohama India and ATG India, on Monday said it has consolidated its various off-highway businesses into one single entity Yokohama Off-Highway Tires, as part of a global revamp announced last October. The over-a-century-old Yokohama has two off-the-road (OTR) tire businesses across the globe, Yokohama OTR and Alliance Tire Group (ATG), with its renowned tire brands Alliance, Galaxy and Primex, which Yokohama bought four years ago.

Following this, Yokohama Off-Highway Tires released a new corporate identity with a new logo. The changes are effective January 1 and accordingly, the current trademark of ATG also ceased to exist from January 1 globally. Nitin Mantri, director of Yokohama Off-Highway Tires America, said, ''The consolidation of OHT businesses will result in closer integration of the brand equity and technological expertise of Yokohama with the strengths of companies grouped under ATG.'' The new combined entity will have a global footprint with the leadership teams based in Tokyo, Boston, Amsterdam and Mumbai.

Yokohama Off-Highway Tires specialises in the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of agriculture, forestry, construction, industrial, earthmoving, mining and port and other commercial tires sold across 120 markets. Its renowned brands Alliance, Galaxy and Primex offfer a diverse product portfolio of over 4,000 SKU..

