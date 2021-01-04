Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bank of Israel sees strong economic rebound if vaccine rolled out quickly

Reuters | Updated: 04-01-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 21:29 IST
Bank of Israel sees strong economic rebound if vaccine rolled out quickly

The Bank of Israel expects the economy to rebound quickly in 2021 if the country's fast start to vaccinating people against COVID-19 is maintained, the central bank said on Monday after keeping rates unchanged. The bank left its benchmark interest rate at 0.1% for a sixth straight meeting, in line with analysts' forecasts in a Reuters poll.

Israel has begun to vaccinate its population at one of the quickest rates in the world, and it aims to reach all vulnerable citizens by late January. The central bank forecast that if the rapid rate of inoculation was maintained, the economy would grow 6.3% in 2021 and 5.8% in 2022.

Growth this year would only reach 3.5%, however, if the vaccination rate slowed, the bank's economists said in their latest forecasts. The bank said it thought rapid inoculation was most likely. "However, the risks to economic activity remain high, and the adverse impact on the economy, and particularly on the labour market, is expected to be prolonged," the bank said in its statement.

"The (monetary) committee will expand the use of the existing tools, including the interest rate tool, and will operate additional ones, to the extent that it assesses that it is necessary in order to achieve the monetary policy goals and to moderate the adverse economic impact resulting from the crisis." Instead of lowering interest rates, the bank has taken other measures, such as buying government and corporate bonds and providing cheap loans to small businesses.

In 2020, the economy contracted 3.7% despite two lockdowns, double-digit unemployment and a 12 1/2-year peak in the shekel versus the dollar. Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron reiterated his belief that much of the shekel's strength lies with global dollar weakness. But he noted that exports have held up well, with the central bank buying a record $20 billion of foreign exchange to prevent an even more rapid appreciation.

"It is difficult to assess the point at which the exchange rate is liable to be too strong for part of the export industries and import substitutes, and this is not a risk we would want to take during a crisis," he told a news conference. The high level of foreign currency reserves -- $167 billion in November -- would not deter future intervention, he said. Yaron said that the bank's accommodative policies would continue despite an expected rapid economic recovery, given very low inflation and as "credit in the economy continues to flow without an increase in interest rates, despite the marked increase in risk for some borrowers."

Still, he said political instability -- Israel is headed to its fourth election in two years -- is problematic, especially since the lack of a state budget makes it tougher for the government to "take steps to prepare the economy for the post-crisis period."

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bharat Biotech rejects criticism on vaccine approval; Covishield to cost below Rs 300 per jab to govt

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech on Monday rejected criticism over the grant of emergency use authorisation by Indias drug regulator to its COVID-19 vaccine, asserting that it has a track record of producing safe and efficacious vaccines and ...

Germany mulls delaying second COVID-19 vaccine shot, Denmark approves delay

Germany was weighing on Monday whether to allow a delay in administering a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from BioNTech and Pfizer to make scarce supplies go further, after a similar move by Britain last week. Separately, Denmark appro...

Italy reports 348 coronavirus deaths on Monday, 10,800 new cases

Italy reported 348 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against 347 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 10,800 from 14,245. However, the number of swab tests also fell, as often happens ...

Sterling drops as new UK lockdown measures outweigh Brexit deal relief

The pound weakened against the dollar and euro on Britains first day of trading outside the European Union on Monday, as warnings of tighter UK lockdown measures outweighed the relief over the last-minute Brexit trade deal.Sterling initiall...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021