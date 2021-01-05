Left Menu
Smartchem Tech ties up with AgroStar for doorstep delivery of fertilisers

In future, the scope of home delivery will be extended to other parts of the country, the company said in a statement.Since digitalization is rapidly changing the way services and products are delivered to the consumers, this partnership will enable last-mile delivery of value-added, differentiated fertilisers directly to farmers doorsteps, it added.

Smartchem Tech ties up with AgroStar for doorstep delivery of fertilisers

Fertiliser firm Smartchem Technologies Ltd on Tuesday announced its partnership with agri-input startup e-commerce platform AgroStar for doorstep delivery of fertilisers to farmers in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. In future, the scope of home delivery will be extended to other parts of the country, the company said in a statement.

Since digitalization is rapidly changing the way services and products are delivered to the consumers, this partnership will enable last-mile delivery of value-added, differentiated fertilisers directly to farmers’ doorsteps, it added. Smartchem Technologies Ltd is a 100 per cent subsidiary of Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd (DFPCL). Commenting on the development, DFPCL Crop Nutrition Business President Mahesh Girdhar said: ''The COVID-19 pandemic and low mobile data cost has accelerated the adoption of e-commerce platforms even in rural regions, and this trend is swiftly catching up in the agricultural space.'' Farmers now have access to diverse choices beyond the traditional services. Farmers will now have high-quality 'Mahadhan' products home-delivered, he added. “We are excited to collaborate with Smartchem Technologies to enable broader and deeper penetration of their products across multiple states that we operate in,'' AgroStar CEO and co-founder Shardul Sheth said.

