Left Menu
Development News Edition

Irish pandemic jobless money recipients grow as lockdown bites

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 05-01-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 16:23 IST
Irish pandemic jobless money recipients grow as lockdown bites
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The number of people in Ireland claiming temporary coronavirus-related jobless benefits has jumped sharply as infection levels exceed those seen than during the first wave in April and May. Some 335,600 people will receive the Pandemic Unemployment Payment this week, data showed on Tuesday. The number receiving the payment in the week before Christmas was 277,700.

The Irish government said on Dec. 30 it would maintain the payment at the current rate at least until the end of March after announcing the closure of non-essential retail to help curb a surge in infections.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Provide compensation in case of death of prisoner in Tihar jail, NHRC again tells Delhi govt

The National Human Rights Commission NHRC on Tuesday reiterated its recommendation that the Delhi Government should pay Rs 3 lakh as relief to the next of kin of an undertrial prisoner UTP who committed suicide in Tihar Central Jail on May ...

Cricket-South Africa win second test for 2-0 series sweep over Sri Lanka

South Africa completed a sweep of their two match series against Sri Lanka as they strolled to a 10-wicket win on the third day of the second test on Tuesday. South Africa knocked off a target of 67 runs without loss as openers Dean Elgar 3...

2 arrested for trying to extort Rs 30 lakh from Delhi bizman

Two men were arrested from Madhya Pradeshs Tikamgarh district for allegedly trying to extort Rs 30 lakh from a Delhi-based businessman at whose factory the duo had worked as labourers, police said on Tuesday. Balram and Prem Narayan were ar...

Delhi violence: Court extends judicial custody of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam in UAPA case

A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody, till January 19, of all accused including Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Asif Iqbal Tanha, and others arrested under stringent sections of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act UAPA in conne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021