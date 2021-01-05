Cognizant appoints Rob Walker as MD for UK, Ireland operations

Left Menu
IT major Cognizant on Tuesday said it has appointed former EY executive Rob Walker as the Managing Director of its UK and Ireland operations. As a member of Cognizant's global growth markets leadership team, Walker will be based in London and lead all aspects of Cognizant's operations in the UK and Ireland, including strategic planning, commercial development, and client delivery, a statement said.

He has 24 years of experience advising clients, including FTSE 100 and Fortune 500 firms, across a wide range of sectors and industries, it added. Before joining Cognizant, he served as UK&I Consulting Markets Lead for Ernst & Young's consulting practice.

''The UK&I represent one of our biggest opportunities for growth and I am thrilled to welcome Rob to the Cognizant team as our new head of UK&I. ''We have a solid foundation in the region on which to build, and Rob's leadership experience across both internal and client transformation roles will help us accelerate growth in the UK&I,'' Cognizant President (Global Growth Markets) Ursula Morgenstern said. Cognizant, which has a significant presence in India with about two lakh employees, has been strengthening its global leadership team.

On Monday, it announced the appointment of former Microsoft executive Shinji Murakami as the Head of Japan and a member of its Global Growth Markets (GGM) leadership team effective January 4, 2021. Walker, who took over the role on January 1, said the past few months have spurred clients to speed up their digital transformations, having to modernise their businesses, innovate faster and become more agile.

''I am excited to be joining Cognizant and leading the business in UK&I...I now look forward to being part of a team with deep technology and industry expertise, a razor-sharp focus on clients and a strong desire to helping them succeed in their digital journeys,'' he added.

