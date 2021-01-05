Left Menu
Development News Edition

Blue Economy going to be important source of Aatamnirbhar India: PM Modi

The Prime Minister touched upon the fisherman communities in the coastal areas who are not only dependent on the ocean wealth but also are the guardian of the same.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2021 17:05 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 17:05 IST
Blue Economy going to be important source of Aatamnirbhar India: PM Modi
The Prime Minister also talked of the recently launched 20 thousand crore MatasyaSamapadaYojna which will directly benefit lacs of fishermen in Kerala and Karnataka. Image Credit: ANI

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has said that the development of the coastal areas and welfare of hardworking fishermen is one of the important priority of the Government. He outlined a multi-pronged plan for coastal area development comprising transforming the blue economy, improvement of coastal infrastructure and protecting the marine ecosystem. He was speaking after dedicating Kochi - Mangaluru Natural Gas Pipeline to the Nation through a video conference today.

As the Prime Minister was speaking to the two coastal states of Kerala and Karnataka, he spoke at length about his vision of fast and balanced coastal area development. He said that a comprehensive plan for the development of the blue economy in the coastal states like Karnataka, Kerala and other South Indian states is under implementation. He said the Blue Economy is going to be an important source of Aatamnirbhar India. Ports and coastal roads are being connected with a focus on multi-modal connectivity. We are working with an aim to turn our coastal region into a role model of ease of living and ease of doing business, said the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister touched upon the fisherman communities in the coastal areas who are not only dependent on the ocean wealth but also are the guardian of the same. For this, the Government has taken many steps to protect and enrich the coastal ecosystem. Coastal infrastructure is being improved to meet the demand of rising needs and aspirations. Steps like helping fishermen with deep-sea fishing, separate fisheries department, providing affordable loans and Kisan Credit Cards to the people engaged in aquaculture are helping both entrepreneurs and general fishermen.

The Prime Minister also talked of the recently launched 20 thousand crore MatasyaSamapadaYojna which will directly benefit lacs of fishermen in Kerala and Karnataka. India is progressing rapidly in the fishery-related exports. All steps are being taken to turn India into a quality processed sea-food hub. India can play a major role in fulfilling the growing demand for seaweed, as farmers are being encouraged for seaweed farming.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ukraine's average temperature rises to record in 2020

Ukraines average annual air temperature in 2020 exceeded the average long-term level by 2.2 degrees Celsius and reached a record high 10.7 degrees, Ukrainian state-run weather forecasting body said on Tuesday. Previously, only in 2007, 2015...

Provide compensation in case of death of prisoner in Tihar jail, NHRC again tells Delhi govt

The National Human Rights Commission NHRC on Tuesday reiterated its recommendation that the Delhi Government should pay Rs 3 lakh as relief to the next of kin of an undertrial prisoner UTP who committed suicide in Tihar Central Jail on May ...

Cricket-South Africa win second test for 2-0 series sweep over Sri Lanka

South Africa completed a sweep of their two match series against Sri Lanka as they strolled to a 10-wicket win on the third day of the second test on Tuesday. South Africa knocked off a target of 67 runs without loss as openers Dean Elgar 3...

2 arrested for trying to extort Rs 30 lakh from Delhi bizman

Two men were arrested from Madhya Pradeshs Tikamgarh district for allegedly trying to extort Rs 30 lakh from a Delhi-based businessman at whose factory the duo had worked as labourers, police said on Tuesday. Balram and Prem Narayan were ar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021