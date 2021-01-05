Left Menu
Development News Edition

HDFC Ltd shares gain nearly 3 pc

Shares of mortgage firm HDFC Ltd on Tuesday gained nearly 3 per cent after the company said its disbursement in the individual loan category grew 26 per cent during the third quarter ended December 2020.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 19:11 IST
HDFC Ltd shares gain nearly 3 pc

Shares of mortgage firm HDFC Ltd on Tuesday gained nearly 3 per cent after the company said its disbursement in the individual loan category grew 26 per cent during the third quarter ended December 2020. The stock jumped 2.78 per cent to close at Rs 2,651.15 on the BSE. During the day, it gained 3 per cent to Rs 2,658.55 -- its record high.

At the NSE, it climbed 2.84 per cent to close at Rs 2,651.85. In volume terms, 2.40 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 58.70 lakh units at the NSE during the day.

The individual loan business continued to see improvements during the December quarter, HDFC Ltd said in a regulatory filing on Monday. ''Disbursement growth over the corresponding quarter of the previous year was 26 per cent. For the nine months ended December 31, 2020, individual loan disbursements stood at 86 per cent of the levels in the corresponding period of the previous year,'' it said.

During the quarter ended December 31, the profit on the sale of investments was Rs 157 crore, it said, adding this was on account of the sale of 25,48,750 equity shares of HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (HDFC Life)..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Boris Johnson postpones India visit due to COVID crisis in UK

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to express his regret over not being able to visit India as planned for the Republic Day on January 26 due to the growing health crisis created by the new...

Nobody above law, says Andhra Minister over BJP leaders' detention during Ramateertham Dham yatra

Responding to the detention of Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leaders on their way to Ramateertham Dham yatra, Andhra Pradesh Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Tuesday said that nobody is above law or allowed to disturb law and order of the state. B...

Missouri patrol shoots man who had gun at troop headquarters

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers shot and wounded a man who came to a troop headquarters in suburban Kansas City armed with a rifle, authorities said. The man was shot Monday night at Troop A headquarters in Lees Summit, patrol spokes...

Judicial time not meant for adjudicating unsubstantiated flaws in policy matters of govt: SC

Judicial time is not meant for undertaking a roving enquiry or to adjudicate upon unsubstantiated flaws in policy matters of the government and politicise it to appease the dissenting group of citizens, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021