HDFC Ltd shares gain nearly 3 pc

Shares of mortgage firm HDFC Ltd on Tuesday gained nearly 3 per cent after the company said its disbursement in the individual loan category grew 26 per cent during the third quarter ended December 2020. The stock jumped 2.78 per cent to close at Rs 2,651.15 on the BSE. During the day, it gained 3 per cent to Rs 2,658.55 -- its record high.

At the NSE, it climbed 2.84 per cent to close at Rs 2,651.85. In volume terms, 2.40 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 58.70 lakh units at the NSE during the day.

The individual loan business continued to see improvements during the December quarter, HDFC Ltd said in a regulatory filing on Monday. ''Disbursement growth over the corresponding quarter of the previous year was 26 per cent. For the nine months ended December 31, 2020, individual loan disbursements stood at 86 per cent of the levels in the corresponding period of the previous year,'' it said.

During the quarter ended December 31, the profit on the sale of investments was Rs 157 crore, it said, adding this was on account of the sale of 25,48,750 equity shares of HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (HDFC Life)..