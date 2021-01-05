Left Menu
Development News Edition

As Brexit bites, salads and sandwiches run out at Paris M&S stores

British retailer Marks & Spencer said new trade rules in place since Britain left the European Union were delaying deliveries of some fresh food to its stores in France, where at least three branches had empty shelves on Tuesday. As of Jan. 1, goods travelling back and forth between Britain and the EU are subject to customs and other bureaucratic hurdles that did not previously exist.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 05-01-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 21:32 IST
As Brexit bites, salads and sandwiches run out at Paris M&S stores
Brexit has impacted their earnings for several quarters Image Credit: ANI

British retailer Marks & Spencer said new trade rules in place since Britain left the European Union were delaying deliveries of some fresh food to its stores in France, where at least three branches had empty shelves on Tuesday.

As of Jan. 1, goods travelling back and forth between Britain and the EU are subject to customs and other bureaucratic hurdles that did not previously exist. The items out of stock at three Paris branches of the retailer on Tuesday included sandwiches, black rice and edamame bean salad, and turkey tortilla with curry, according to labels on the counters.

"Empty shelves! No bun for my burger," said personal trainer Marcus Reuben, who emerged from an M&S store with a pack of burgers. "I'm pretty shocked actually." In a statement issued in response to Reuters questions, M&S said: "We have prepared for changes associated with Britain leaving the EU in order to minimise disruption for customers."

"As we are transitioning to the new processes, it is taking a little longer for some of our products to reach stores, but we are working... to quickly improve this." Marks & Spencer ready-meals are popular in Paris because they cater for a market for fresh meals to eat on the go that is underserved in France, the country that invented haute cuisine and where sit-down lunches in restaurants are considered a national ritual.

The company and its franchise-holders operate 20 food stores in France, all but one of them in Paris, according to the company's website. Fresh, ready-to-eat products are prepared for M&S at a plant in Northampton, central England, and transported daily to France. At the Marks & Spencer store in a shopping centre in the Porte Maillot district of western Paris, fresh salads were out of stock. A sign said that because of new trade rules, "we have not been able to receive our delivery today."

Fresh salads and pasta dishes were out of stock at a second store, on Franklin Roosevelt Avenue near the Champs Elysees. At a third branch, on Boulevard Montmartre in central Paris, shelves of ready-to-eat fresh food were empty. An employee said the supply disruption was because of "Brexit and the New Year."

A spokeswoman for Lagardere, the French firm which holds the franchise for some of the stores in France, said it was working with M&S on the supply disruptions and expected the problems to be fixed by the end of January. M&S is scheduled to update shareholders on its Christmas trading performance on Friday.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rooting out foreign MNCs next target: Baba Ramdev

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Tuesday said his institution Patanjali Yogpeeth has become a peoples movement for swadeshi, yoga and ayurveda, and rooting out foreign multi-nationals from the Indian market was his next target. He was addressing an...

Johnson cancels his R Day visit to India due to growing coronavirus crisis in UK

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was scheduled to attend the Republic Day celebrations in India as Chief Guest, has cancelled his visit to the country later this month due to the growing health crisis created by the new variant of ...

HDFC Ltd plans to raise Rs 5,000 crore via NCDs

Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd on Tuesday said it is planning to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore by issuing bonds on private placement basis to meet its business requirements. HDFC will issue secured redeemable non-convertible debentures NCDs on priva...

Premier League confirms 40 new coronavirus cases

Premier League on Tuesday confirmed 40 new positive coronavirus cases after its latest round of testing and said that players and club staff are being tested twice per week. Twenty-eight individuals tested positive out of 1,311 players and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021