Left Menu
Development News Edition

HFCL completes 1 lakh units of wi-fi products

Telecom equipment major HFCL has completed shipping one lakh units of a wireless networking portfolio comprising of access points and point-to-point unlicensed band radios to the customers.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 17:07 IST
HFCL completes 1 lakh units of wi-fi products
The company aims to project India as the next-generation innovation and manufacturing hub. Image Credit: ANI

Telecom equipment major HFCL has completed shipping one lakh units of a wireless networking portfolio comprising of access points and point-to-point unlicensed band radios to the customers. The company said it has been able to achieve this key milestone in less than a year of starting production.

"There is a huge demand for higher bandwidths, seamless connectivity and devices becoming lifeline of consumers to remain digitally connected with their workspaces and families," said Managing Director Mahendra Nahata. "We plan to expand our global footprint to cover international terrains with our Made in India products and continue to play an active role in the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan," he said in a statement on Wednesday.

HFCL said it aims to project India as the next-generation innovation and manufacturing hub for telecom products ahead of the 5G rollout expected later this year. HFCL is a telecom infrastructure developer, system integrator and manufacturer of high-end telecom equipment and optical fibre cables, having manufacturing facilities at Solan, Goa and Chennai.

Its new fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) cable manufacturing facility in Telangana recently started commercial production of optical fibre cables for fibre-to-home applications. (ANI)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Democrats on brink of U.S. Senate control, winning one Georgia race and leading in second

Democrats won one U.S. Senate race in Georgia and surged ahead in another on Wednesday, moving closer to a stunning sweep that would give them control of Congress and the power to advance President-elect Joe Bidens policy goals. Raphael War...

6 held for befriending random people on social media, extorting money using morphed chat video

Six members of an alleged extortion gang have been arrested from Rajasthan for allegedly duping people after be-friending them on social media and later threatening to upload their morphed chat videos online, police said on Wednesday. The a...

Ex-PM Lal Bahadur Shastri's grandson extends support to three farm laws

The All India Farmers Association AIFA headed by former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastris grandson Sanjay Nath Singh on Wednesday extended support to the three new agriculture laws against which 40 farmers unions have been protesting at v...

Press Note 3 tweak has govt sitting on 150 PE/VC applications from China, HK: Report

Since the Centre tightened the Press Note 3 norms in April last, as many as 150 private equityventure capital investment applications from China and Hong Kong are pending with the government, starving the countrys startup ecosystem of funds...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021