Godrej Consumer Products partners with Assam's Health Ministry to boost the healthcare set-up of key hospitals handling COVID-19 cases

GUWAHATI, India, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL), a leading emerging markets company, joined hands with the Health Department of Assam to boost the healthcare infrastructure of hospitals handling COVID-19 cases. The relief efforts, part of GCPL's CSR initiative, comprises of setting up 38 ICU beds at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) along with adequate supply of Godrej Protekt sanitisers. The total investment behind these initiatives is more than INR 28 lac. This is one of the multiple initiatives undertaken by GCPL to help provide support to healthcare workers and COVID-19 patients as they continue their tireless fight against the pandemic. COVID-19 hit India in March 2020 and GCPL was one of the first company to adapt to the unfolding situation both in terms of a plan of action for the community as well as its own employees. The company realised the urgent need of philanthropic and corporate support to ensure immediate relief efforts and medium to long term recovery initiatives. GCPL partnered with government, municipal bodies, civil society organisations and citizen initiatives in order to reach the largest number of the most vulnerable communities in our ecosystem. The partnership with the Government of Assam is part of this larger objective.

Commenting on the initiative, Sunil Kataria, CEO - India and SAARC, Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL), said, ''As a purpose-driven company, we are doing our best to help the nation fight the unprecedented pandemic so that we all emerge stronger. Under the aegis of Protekt India Movement, we have undertaken many initiatives throughout the year and partnered with the government bodies like Indian Railways and Municipal corporations of Mumbai and Thane. Our partnership with the Health Department of Assam will be essential to support the healthcare infrastructure in the state. We are committed to support the healthcare workers and patients with this contribution.'' Hon. Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of Assam, said, ''Godrej Consumer Products Limited has come forward and supported Assam's healthcare infrastructure in various ways. They have helped setting up dedicated ICU beds for the super speciality unit at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital. Godrej Consumer have also provided us with large amount of sanitisers which we can use for an entire year to fight against COVID pandemic.'' As part of its latest relief efforts, in consultation with the Assam Health Ministry, Godrej Consumer also distributed more than 700 food kits to contract workers and local community members, whose livelihoods were impacted by the pandemic. Furthermore, GCPL gave hygiene kits including masks, soaps and sanitisers to over 2,400 transporters in the state. About Godrej Consumer Products Ltd: Godrej Consumer Products is a leading emerging markets company. As part of the 123-year young Godrej Group, we are fortunate to have a proud legacy built on the strong values of trust, integrity and respect for others. At the same time, we are growing fast and have exciting, ambitious aspirations.

Today, our Group enjoys the patronage of 1.15 billion consumers globally, across different businesses. In line with our 3 by 3 approach to international expansion at Godrej Consumer Products, we are building a presence in 3 emerging markets (Asia, Africa, Latin America) across 3 categories (home care, personal wash, hair care). We rank among the largest household insecticide and hair care players in emerging markets. In household insecticides, we are the leader in India, the second largest player in Indonesia and are expanding our footprint in Africa. We are the leader in serving the hair care needs of women of African descent, the number one player in hair colour in India and Sub-Saharan Africa, and among the leading players in Latin America. We rank number two in soaps in India and are the number one player in air fresheners and wet tissues in Indonesia. But for us, it is very important that besides our strong financial performance and innovative, much-loved products, we remain a good company. Approximately 23 per cent of the promoter holding in our Group is held in trusts that invest in the environment, health and education. We are also bringing together our passion and purpose to make a difference through our 'Good & Green' approach to create a more inclusive and greener India.

At the heart of all of this, is our talented team. We take much pride in fostering an inspiring workplace, with an agile and high performance culture. We are also deeply committed to recognising and valuing diversity across our teams.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)