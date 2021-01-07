Tennis-Yastremska provisionally suspended for doping

Tennis-Yastremska provisionally suspended for dopingReuters | Updated: 07-01-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 20:39 IST
Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska has been provisionally suspended after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) found a banned substance in an out-of-competition urine sample, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) said on Thursday.
"Yastremska was charged with an Anti-Doping Rule Violation under Article 2.1 of the Programme (presence of a Prohibited Substance in a Player's Sample) and was provisionally suspended with effect from Jan. 7," the ITF said.
