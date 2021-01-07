Left Menu
Tennis-Yastremska provisionally suspended for doping
Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska has been provisionally suspended after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) found a banned substance in an out-of-competition urine sample, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) said on Thursday.

"Yastremska was charged with an Anti-Doping Rule Violation under Article 2.1 of the Programme (presence of a Prohibited Substance in a Player's Sample) and was provisionally suspended with effect from Jan. 7," the ITF said.

