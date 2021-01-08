EU citizens will be banned from using ID cards to enter UK from October -The Telegraph

EU citizens will be banned from using ID cards to enter UK from October -The TelegraphReuters | Updated: 08-01-2021 02:22 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 02:22 IST
European Union citizens will be banned from using ID cards to enter Britain from October amidst growing concern about the proliferation of fake European IDs, the Telegraph reported https://bit.ly/3q5gdod on Thursday.
British interior minister Priti Patel is using Brexit to change the rules so that EU ID cards can no longer be used as travel documents. Instead, visiting EU nationals will have to present passports at UK borders, the report said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
