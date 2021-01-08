Eaton appoints Shailendra Shukla as MD of vehicle group in India

Power management company Eaton on Friday said it has appointed Shailendra Shukla as the managing director of its vehicle group in India.

In his new role, Shukla will be responsible for leading the vehicle business in India and oversee operations, sales performance, market development, customer management, partner relationships, new product launches and leadership development, the company said in a statement.

''As the functionality and sophistication of the automotive market escalates in the post-pandemic world, we will continue to bring in new generation automotive solutions,'' Shukla said.

Eaton's mission is to improve the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services, he added.

''I look forward to leading the company's vision and establishing Eaton as an innovative game-changing brand of choice for dealers, commercial clients and consumers,'' Shukla noted.

Shukla has over 21 years of experience in India and international markets. Prior to Eaton, he held leadership positions with leading global technology organisations such as Schneider Electric, Samsung, Kobian Singapore and Ingram Micro.

Eaton's 2019 revenues stood at USD 21.4billion and it operates in 175 countries.

