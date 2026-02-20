PLI Schemes Fuel India's Manufacturing Boom with Rs 28,748 Crore Disbursement

The government's Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes have fueled domestic manufacturing, with Rs 28,748 crore disbursed since its inception, primarily across 14 sectors like electronics and pharmaceuticals, Commerce Ministry said.

Launched in 2021, the PLI schemes have encouraged 836 applications approved for investments totaling over Rs 2.16 lakh crore, indicating robust growth in domestic manufacturing.

This initiative has notably reduced mobile phone imports by 77% since 2020-21, expanded automotive and solar module manufacturing, and exceeded sales targets across various sectors, significantly boosting India's industrial landscape.

