Left Menu

PLI Schemes Fuel India's Manufacturing Boom with Rs 28,748 Crore Disbursement

The Indian government has disbursed Rs 28,748 crore under Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes since their launch to boost domestic manufacturing across 14 sectors, including electronics and pharma. As of December 2025, 836 applications with a cumulative investment of over Rs 2.16 lakh crore have been approved, generating significant sales, exports, and employment growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 14:46 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 14:46 IST
PLI Schemes Fuel India's Manufacturing Boom with Rs 28,748 Crore Disbursement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government's Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes have fueled domestic manufacturing, with Rs 28,748 crore disbursed since its inception, primarily across 14 sectors like electronics and pharmaceuticals, Commerce Ministry said.

Launched in 2021, the PLI schemes have encouraged 836 applications approved for investments totaling over Rs 2.16 lakh crore, indicating robust growth in domestic manufacturing.

This initiative has notably reduced mobile phone imports by 77% since 2020-21, expanded automotive and solar module manufacturing, and exceeded sales targets across various sectors, significantly boosting India's industrial landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gold Shines Bright Amid Economic Gloom and Geopolitical Tensions

Gold Shines Bright Amid Economic Gloom and Geopolitical Tensions

 Global
2
High Court Intercedes in Shooting Federation's License Fiasco

High Court Intercedes in Shooting Federation's License Fiasco

 India
3
Cloudflare CEO Calls for Democratic AI Revolution

Cloudflare CEO Calls for Democratic AI Revolution

 India
4
PM Modi Launches Meerut Metro and Namo Bharat: A Leap in Urban Mobility

PM Modi Launches Meerut Metro and Namo Bharat: A Leap in Urban Mobility

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026