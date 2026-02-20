India's Maritime Might: A Spectacular Showcase at the International City Parade

The International City Parade, reviewed by Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer, was a highlight of the International Fleet Review 2026, as reported by official sources on Friday. Hosted by Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, the grand event showcased India's maritime heritage through an array of operational displays, ceremonial marches, and cultural spectacles.

Governor Nazeer highlighted the parade's role in demonstrating India's naval strength and professionalism. The event prominently featured marching units from the Indian Navy, Army, Air Force, and Coast Guard, as well as representatives from foreign navies, the Sea Cadet Corps, and the National Cadet Corps. Admiral Tripathi characterized the event as a unique platform that fostered international naval camaraderie and collective maritime security.

Visakhapatnam, a burgeoning maritime hub, hosted the event that ended with a spectacular display of illuminated ships, a drone and laser show, and a dynamic fireworks display. The International Fleet Review 2026, in line with its theme 'United Through Oceans,' reaffirmed India's commitment to maritime collaboration, reflecting the Indian Navy's indigenous capabilities and professional prowess.

