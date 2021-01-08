Left Menu
Development News Edition

One dead as explosion rocks CATL plant in China

Daiwa Capital Markets said in a note the affected facility was an old factory with capacity to produce 15,000 tonnes per year of cathode precursors for CATL's lithium-ion batteries but noted Brunp also had a newer and much larger plant. CATL's Shenzhen-traded shares closed down 2.1% on 404.50 yuan ($62.55) on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2021 14:16 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 14:03 IST
One dead as explosion rocks CATL plant in China
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

One person was killed and six were seriously injured in an explosion at a factory in China belonging to a unit of battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL), authorities said on Friday. The blast happened on Thursday evening in a workshop operated by CATL unit Brunp Recycling Technology in the city of Ningxiang, in the southern province of Hunan, the city government said on its official Weibo account.

A fire also broke out but was brought under control, it said, adding that 14 people suffered minor injuries. All the wounded were taken to hospital, with none in a life-threatening condition. It was not immediately clear what had caused the blast.

CATL had no immediate comment when contacted by Reuters but the company was reported as saying by National Business Daily that the accident would have a limited impact on production and operations, according to a preliminary assessment. Daiwa Capital Markets said in a note the affected facility was an old factory with capacity to produce 15,000 tonnes per year of cathode precursors for CATL's lithium-ion batteries but noted Brunp also had a newer and much larger plant.

CATL's Shenzhen-traded shares closed down 2.1% on 404.50 yuan ($62.55) on Friday. ($1 = 6.4670 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-'Sir' Jadeja's golden arm proves his India worth at SCG

Ravindra Jadeja emerged as Indias man with the golden arm on Friday, claiming four Australia wickets and then producing a moment of sheer brilliance to prove why he is considered one of the best fielders in contemporary cricket. The all-rou...

Australia opposition leader taken to hospital after car crash-newspaper

Australian opposition leader Anthony Albanese was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure on Friday after a car accident in Sydney, the Australian newspaper reported. A representative of Albanese told the newspaper the federal Labor le...

With no turn on offer, the plan was to vary pace and create angles: Jadeja

The plan was to vary pace of his deliveries and create angles since there was not much turn on offer, said all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja after his four wicket haul reduced Australia to 338 on day two of the third Test here on Friday. Jadeja r...

Taiwan welcomes controversial visit by US Ambassador Craft

Taiwan said on Friday it welcomed the upcoming visit of a US ambassador to the island in the final week of the Trump presidency in a move that China has already strongly warned against.The US Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft wil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021