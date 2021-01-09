Twitter says it will permanently suspend accounts that share QAnon content

Twitter says it will permanently suspend accounts that share QAnon contentReuters | Updated: 09-01-2021 03:31 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 03:30 IST
Twitter Inc said on Friday it would permanently suspend accounts that are solely dedicated to sharing QAnon content.
QAnon followers espouse an intertwined series of beliefs, based on anonymous web postings from "Q", who claims to have insider knowledge of the Trump administration.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)