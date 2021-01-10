Left Menu
Development News Edition

China, Vietnam shown there is way of dealing with pandemic even in absence of vaccine: IMF

But that is an important endeavor and at the Fund we encourage this, and we think its important for the global economy and to help us all to overcome the pandemic, ultimately and go back to normal, Berger added.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-01-2021 10:27 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 10:23 IST
China, Vietnam shown there is way of dealing with pandemic even in absence of vaccine: IMF
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

China and other countries in Asia like Vietnam have shown that there is a way of dealing with a pandemic even in the absence of a vaccine, allowing the economy to get back on track, according to a top IMF official.

The playbook here is the one that includes local restrictions, rapid testing, rapid tracing and seeing these measures through until the end, until localised outbreaks subside, said Hlge Berger, Mission Chief for China and Assistant Director, Asia and Pacific Department of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

"I think China, but not only China, but other countries in Asia, look, for example, at Vietnam, have shown that there's a way of dealing with a pandemic even in the absence of a vaccine, that will allow the economy to get back, at least close to normal operating capacity by learning how to deal with local outbreaks," Berger told reporters during a conference call.

That's an important takeaway in a narrow sense from the experience of China that is particularly applicable to low-income countries that are facing pressures for the vaccine, he asserted.

"Other developments that I would stress have to do with digital enhancements of otherwise not online businesses; for example, in many low-income countries you do have well-developed electronic communication networks through cell phones. So, progress along these lines is helpful as well," he said.

Vaccines, of course, are ultimately what will be needed to make sure so that all economies and the global economy gets back to normal, defined as the pre-pandemic normal, he noted.

"And here, I note that China has pledged to help facilitate the supply of vaccines to low-income countries; together with other economies, of course, it's not just China. But that is an important endeavor and at the Fund we encourage this, and we think it's important for the global economy and to help us all to overcome the pandemic, ultimately and go back to normal," Berger added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ANALYSIS-Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

Google suspends Parler from Play Store; Apple threatens to ban it

FACTBOX-Details of airplane and airline in Indonesia crash

Google pulls 'Parler' from its app store after Capitol violence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

CBS drops 'The Equalizer' teaser starring Queen Latifah

Television broadcast company CBS on Sunday local time, dropped the 30-second teaser of The Equalizer, featuring American singer Queen Latifah as an enigmatic hero. The show is the reimagining of the 1980s series of the same name starring Ed...

Health News Roudnup: France recorded 20,177 new confirmed COVID cases; Cuba tightens COVID-19 measures and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.France recorded 20,177 new confirmed COVID cases and 171 more deaths in 24 hoursFrance recorded 20,177 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases and 171 more deaths from the virus in the last 24 hour...

FROM THE FIELD: Laos villages transformed by solar power

In Ko Bong and Tha Phai Bai, in the centre of the South East Asian country, only a small number of people used to benefit from electricity, provided by unreliable, polluting and expensive diesel generators, thus limiting the possibilitie...

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Up' documentary maker Micheal Apted dies at 79 and Vanessa Kirby conveys miracle of childbirth

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Up documentary maker Michael Apted dies at 79British filmmaker Michael Apted, the man behind the Up documentaries that chronicled the lives of a group of British children for more...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021