Bahrain says it will open airspace to Qatar as of Jan 11

Bahrain says it will open airspace to Qatar as of Jan 11Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2021 03:13 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 02:38 IST
Bahrain will open its airspace to Qatar as of Jan. 11, the civil aviation affairs authority said on Sunday, following a U.S.-backed deal by Arab states last week to end a dispute with Doha.
Bahrain, along with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, severed diplomatic, trade and travel ties with Qatar in mid-2017.
