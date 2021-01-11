Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-FTSE 100 falls on COVID-19 risks; Signature Aviation surges

The FTSE 100 dropped on Monday as rising coronavirus cases across Europe stoked worries about its near-term economic impact, while Signature Aviation jumped on reaching an agreement for a takeover deal with Global Infrastructure Partners.

Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2021 16:35 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 16:35 IST
UPDATE 1-FTSE 100 falls on COVID-19 risks; Signature Aviation surges

The FTSE 100 dropped on Monday as rising coronavirus cases across Europe stoked worries about its near-term economic impact, while Signature Aviation jumped on reaching an agreement for a takeover deal with Global Infrastructure Partners. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.5%, after gaining for five consecutive sessions, with auto and healthcare stocks leading the declines.

Britain's chief medical adviser Chris Witty warned that the next few weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic will be the worst as the new, highly-infectious variants of the virus rampage across the country. "COVID-19 risks have taken centerstage again after last week's rally and the only reason why the FTSE 100 has not fallen further today is because the pound has taken most of the heat," said Connor Campbell, a financial analyst at SpreadEx.

The British pound dropped 0.5% against the U.S. dollar to its lowest level since Dec. 29 due to concerns about the spread of the virus in the country. Global cases of COVID-19 have surpassed 90 million, as nations continue to scramble to procure vaccines and extend or reinstate lockdowns to fight new virus variants.

However, the export-heavy FTSE 100 has gained 38% from its March 2020 lows and hovers at levels seen in late-February last year when the coronavirus crisis began to ravage risk assets globally, helped by record government spending and optimism around vaccine rollouts. The mid-cap index was up 0.1% on Monday.

British airline easyJet reversed early gains and fell 0.9% after it boosted its liquidity through a new five-year loan facility of $1.87 billion, backed by a partial guarantee from Britain. Signature Aviation jumped 7.7% after Global Infrastructure Partners, the former owner of London's Gatwick Airport, reached an agreement to buy the company for about $4.63 billion, trumping an approach from Blackstone Group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Top foreign stories at 1710 hrs

INDIND...

Maharashtra: WCD minister inspects fire-hit Bhandara hospital

Maharashtra Women and ChildDevelopment Minister Yashomati Thakur on Monday visited theBhandara hospital where 10 infants died in a fire, anddirected officials to ensure proper care of the mothers andfamilies who lost their children in the t...

Centre, not states, will bear expenses for first-phase vaccination of 3 crore corona-warriors, frontline workers: Modi.

Centre, not states, will bear expenses for first-phase vaccination of 3 crore corona-warriors, frontline workers Modi....

Our scientists, medical experts have taken all precautions to provide our citizens with effective vaccines: PM.

Our scientists, medical experts have taken all precautions to provide our citizens with effective vaccines PM....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021