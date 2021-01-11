Left Menu
Development News Edition

Euro zone bond yields dip, market torn between COVID-19 caution and reflation

Germany's 10-year Bund yield was down 1 bps at -0.53% , off Friday's five-week highs at -0.51%. "In Europe, there is scope for more upside in sovereign bonds (prices) just because we are seeing a resurgence of coronavirus cases and a tightening of the lockdown," said Saxo Bank fixed income strategist Althea Spinozzi.

Reuters | Updated: 11-01-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 17:15 IST
Euro zone bond yields dip, market torn between COVID-19 caution and reflation
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Most euro zone bond yields dipped on Monday, with German yields holding below recent five-week highs, on expectations that monetary stimulus will remain in place for some time as the bloc grapples with a new variant of the coronavirus. Borrowing costs in the euro area have risen at the start of the new year as last week's Senate runoff results in Georgia boosted expectations for more fiscal stimulus under President-elect Joe Biden, triggering a jump in U.S. Treasury yields.

In the euro area, that upward pull on bond yields from the so-called reflation trade has met resistance as rising coronavirus cases and stringent restrictions weigh on economic growth prospects and boost expectations for European Central Bank stimulus to remain in place for longer. JPMorgan analysts said bond markets remain caught in a tug of war.

"The expectation of further fiscal stimulus in the U.S. following the run-off elections result in Georgia, the removal of tail risk with a Brexit deal and the seasonal supply dynamic put pressure to higher long-end yields and to steeper curves," they said in a note. "However, increasing concerns about high infection rates and prolonged lockdown measures mostly across Western Europe combined with solid duration demand provide a lid on potential back up in rates."

Most 10-year bond yields in the euro zone's higher-rated economies were a touch lower on the day . Germany's 10-year Bund yield was down 1 bps at -0.53% , off Friday's five-week highs at -0.51%.

"In Europe, there is scope for more upside in sovereign bonds (prices) just because we are seeing a resurgence of coronavirus cases and a tightening of the lockdown," said Saxo Bank fixed income strategist Althea Spinozzi. Bond strategists said other key themes on the radar were supply, typically heavy at the start of the year. Commerzbank estimates new issuance in the bloc could top 20 billion euros this week.

Also in focus was Italy's 10-year bond yield spread over Germany. That gap tightened to around 99 bps on Friday, according to Refinitiv data, its narrowest since 2016. It was trading close to 104 bps on Monday, with some focus on political uncertainty in Italy. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte faces a showdown with his coalition partner and former premier Matteo Renzi this week that could bring down his government even as it struggles to contain COVID-19.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella has called on ruling parties to approve a European Union recovery plan before dealing with a looming political crisis, Italian newspapers reported on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UP Governor called on Ramesh Pokhriyal

The Governor of Uttar Pradesh Smt. Anandiben Patel called on Union Education Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank here today. Implementation of National Education Policy-2020 and other issues relating to Education sector were discussed du...

UP engineer held for abusing 50 children brought to Delhi by CBI for forensic, medical assessment

The CBI has brought to the national capital a junior engineer in Uttar Pradesh government, arrested last year for allegedly abusing 50 children, for a detailed forensic, medical and psychological assessment by a team of AIIMS doctors, offic...

First lady 'disappointed' by Trump supporters' Capitol riot

Melania Trump said Monday that she is disappointed and disheartened by the deadly riot at the Capitol last week by supporters of her husband. But in breaking her silence, she also lashed out at people she said have used the tragic event to ...

FinMin releases Rs 6,000 cr to states, UTs to meet GST compensation shortfall

The Finance Ministry on Monday released the 11th instalment of Rs 6,000 crore to states and UTs to meet the GST compensation shortfall, taking the total amount provided so far under this window to Rs 66,000 crore.The Centre had set up a spe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021