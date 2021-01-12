UK removed UAE from travel corridors list amid increase in COVID-19 cases

UK removed UAE from travel corridors list amid increase in COVID-19 casesReuters | Updated: 12-01-2021 01:20 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 01:20 IST
Britain removed United Arab Emirates from its travel corridors list following a concerning increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases, the UK Department of Transport said on Monday.
From Tuesday, travellers arriving into England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland from the UAE will need to self-isolate, the department added.
