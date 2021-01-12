Left Menu
Development News Edition

CCI approves joint control in Virtusa Corp by Austin HoldCo

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the proposed combination relating to acquisition of 100 per cent equity interest and joint control in Virtusa Corporation by Austin HoldCo, GIC Investor and CPPIB Investor.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 12:26 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 12:26 IST
CCI approves joint control in Virtusa Corp by Austin HoldCo
Virtusa is a global information technology services company.. Image Credit: ANI

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the proposed combination relating to acquisition of 100 per cent equity interest and joint control in Virtusa Corporation by Austin HoldCo, GIC Investor and CPPIB Investor. The proposed combination relates to acquisition in Virtusa Corporation by Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA) through Austin HoldCo, Atago Investment Pte Ltd (GIC Investor) and CPP Investment Board Private Holdings (4) Inc (CPPIB Investor).

Austin HoldCo is a company incorporated in Delaware in the United States. It is presently not engaged in any business activity. BPEA is an international private equity firm with a focus on private equity investments in Asia. GIC Investor is wholly-owned by Apstar Investment Pte Ltd, which in turn is wholly-owned by GIC Ventures Pvt Ltd. GIC Investor is a special purpose vehicle organised as a private limited company in Singapore that is part of a group of investment holding companies managed by GIC Special Investments Pvt Ltd.

CPPIB Investor is a Canadian corporation and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. It is an investment holding company and invests in a diversified portfolio of assets. Virtusa is a global information technology services company. Through its subsidiaries, it provides IT services including application outsourcing services, business and IT consulting services, technology implementation services, systems integration, digital engineering and cloud solutions in India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Reuters Next: AirAsia Group not switching to Boeing despite Airbus cancellations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Students, employed learners vouch for apprenticeship-linked degrees: Study

A significant percentage of students as well as employed learners believe apprenticeship-linked degrees are more useful as employability is fast becoming the key outcome that learners are expecting from higher education, says a study.Accord...

Bavarian premier wants to discuss obligatory vaccinations for nursing home staff

Germany needs to consider introducing an obligatory vaccination against COVID-19 for staff in nursing homes, Bavarias state premier said, to reduce the risk of infection for the people they take care of.I am against a general obligation to ...

No power can prevent us from making committee to resolve the impasse on new farm laws, says SC.

No power can prevent us from making committee to resolve the impasse on new farm laws, says SC....

Pakistan, China together form potent threat: Gen Naravane on national security challenges

Pakistan and China together form a potent threat to national security and their collusive approach towards India cannot be wished away, Army Chief Gen MM Naravane said on Tuesday.Addressing a press conference ahead of Army Day, Gen Naravane...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021