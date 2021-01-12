Left Menu
Cloud4C collaborates with Citrix for VDI Solutions

Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder and CEO, Cloud4C said, We are happy to collaborate with Citrix to offer a hybrid Citrix VDI solutions which help enterprises with high-definition consistent VDI experience on any device, boosting productivity even on unreliable connections, fast and secure access to applications and data, easy scaling up to support temporary workers working from anywhere, easy access to data-intensive applications, and reduced IT costs.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-01-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 14:08 IST
Cloud4C and Citrix collaborate to provide enterprises various solutions to offer their end-users the freedom and confidence to access data anytime, anywhere, on any computing deviceHYDERABAD, India, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud4C, World's leading Cloud Managed Services provider, has partnered with Citrix to offer Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops service for enterprises to leverage unmatched security and mobile workforce capabilities.

With expanding teams and remote working on the rise, the collaboration between Cloud4C and Citrix will help enterprises to seamlessly deploy Citrix's Virtual Apps and Desktops to any device across the workforce with ease and zero disruption. Cloud4C's Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) solutions will enhance productivity and improve performance, with efficiency, security, and scalability. Providing secure, remote work is the core value proposition of the VDI solution and this has become more relevant due to the need for employees to work securely from home due to COVID-19 pandemic. Cloud4C provides end-to-end VDI solutions, including managed services and managed security services. Cloud4C's compliance-ready solutions ensure a seamless transition and uninterrupted performance. Cloud4C provides highly skilled Citrix experts who simplify implementation, reduce deployment time, and help in leveraging the full benefits of virtualized desktops.

The collaboration between Cloud4C and Citrix will help enterprises solve major challenges with Cloud4C taking end to end ownership. As part of a wide range of Hybrid VDI solutions, Cloud4C takes care of the implementation, licencing, infrastructure and end-to-end managed services.

This collaboration will also provide a lot of other benefits to enterprises, such as quick provisioning of desktops based on the requirement, easy connect over the internet or via MPLS link, Hosted Shared Delivery or VDI mode of Virtual Desktop and Integration with existing Active Directory/New AD. Apart from these services, the customers can leverage single window managed service and easy integration with other cloud services like Office 365.

Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder and CEO, Cloud4C said, ''We are happy to collaborate with Citrix to offer a hybrid Citrix VDI solutions which help enterprises with high-definition consistent VDI experience on any device, boosting productivity even on unreliable connections, fast and secure access to applications and data, easy scaling up to support temporary workers working from anywhere, easy access to data-intensive applications, and reduced IT costs. At Cloud4C, we are equipped with multiple certified resources for Citrix, Windows, Security, and public cloud platform.''''The pandemic has highlighted the importance of solutions to enable people to work from home and keep business-critical services going,'' says Ravindra Kelkar, Area Vice President, Indian Subcontinent, Citrix. ''Now more than ever, it is crucial to support businesses and their distributed workforce to get work done efficiently, unlocking their full potential, without putting their employees nor security requirements on risk.''About Cloud4CCloud4C is World's leading Cloud Managed Services Provider serving 4,000 customers in 25 Countries and 52 locations including 60 of the Fortune 500 Global Multinationals. The company provides cloud (public, private, hybrid) and community cloud services (Banking Community Cloud, SAP Community Cloud), cloud migration on public cloud platforms such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, end to end cloud managed services, disaster recovery services, managed security services and helps businesses comply with stringent data sovereignty laws in respective countries.

The company plans to expand its geographical footprint to 80 countries and 160 locations worldwide in the next 48 months.

