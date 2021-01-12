Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ind-Ra assigns PRESL BBB-minus with stable outlook

India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has assigned Punjab Renewable Energy Systems Pvt Ltd (PRESPL) a long-term issuer rating of BBB-minus with a stable outlook.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-01-2021 14:56 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 14:56 IST
Ind-Ra assigns PRESL BBB-minus with stable outlook
PRESPL is the only organised player having integrated operations across India.. Image Credit: ANI

India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has assigned Punjab Renewable Energy Systems Pvt Ltd (PRESPL) a long-term issuer rating of BBB-minus with a stable outlook. The company operates in biomass industry which is a carbon-neutral source of energy. It is supported by various government initiatives for reducing carbon emissions and lowering the dependence on non-renewable resources.

Its consolidated revenue was modest despite improving to Rs 34.2 crore in FY20 due to the improved sale of steam which constituted 69 per cent of total revenue. During 7M FY21, the company achieved a revenue of Rs 32 crore with 40 per cent contribution from the sale of steam. Ind-Ra said it expects the revenue to improve significantly year-on-year in FY21 mainly on the account of the build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) contracts signed in FY20, additional operation and maintenance (O&M) contracts for supply of steam and expansion of the supply chain management segment.

The revenue is likely to improve further to over Rs 200 crore in FY22 due to starting of seven briquette manufacturing units which will contribute to over 50 per cent of the projected revenue. Moreover, said Ind-Ra, the contracts under BOOT -- which define a fixed offtake for the next 10 years and fixed-revenue contracts under the O&M model provide a revenue visibility of Rs 150 crore to 180 crore in FY22.

The successful implementation of the projects and the achievement of growth from new projects remain key rating monitorables, it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

'We should not give up', says Malaysian journalist ahead of court verdict

A Malaysian journalist on trial over comments posted by readers on his news website said on Tuesday reporters should not give up in the face of harassment by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassins government, days ahead of an expected verdict in ...

China will give Myanmar some COVID-19 vaccines, says ministry

China will give Myanmar a batch of coronavirus vaccines for free, the Chinese foreign ministry announced on Tuesday, as the governments top diplomat wrapped up a two-day visit to Myanmar.China will continue to provide anti-epidemic material...

Israel expects to start vaccinating children by March, virus chief says

Israel may include children over the age of 12 in groups receiving COVID-19 vaccines within the next two months if research shows this is safe, a top health official said on Tuesday. Vaccinating at a world-record pace, Israel says it aims t...

Rajnath visits Union minister Shripad Naik in Goa hospital

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Tuesday visited Union minister Shripad Naik, who is admitted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital near here after he met with an accident in neighboring Karnataka.Singh arrived at the INS Hansa base in Goa ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021