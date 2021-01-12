Covishield dispatch for vaccine drive a historic moment: SII

Serum Institute of India (SII) CEOAdar Poonawalla on Tuesday described the dispatch ofCovishield vaccines for the January 16 national inoculationdrive a ''proud and historic'' moment.

Early Tuesday, the first consignment of the vaccinesrolled out of the SII facility in Pune for transport tovarious locations in the country.

Speaking to the select media persons at the SIIfacility, Poonawalla said the real challenge lies in takingthe vaccine to the ''common man, to the vulnerable groups ofpeople and to healthcare workers''.

''Our trucks left the SII facility early morning andnow the vaccine is being distributed in the entire country.

This is a proud and historic moment as scientists, experts andall other stake-holders took great efforts while making thisvaccine in less than a year,'' he said.

Poonawalla said the SII has offered the vaccine tothe Government of India (GoI) at a special price of Rs 200.

''This is one of the most affordable vaccines in theworld and we are offering it to the GoI at a special pricejust to support the Prime Minister's vision and to support the'aam aadami' of our country,'' he added.

He also said that once the SII get the requisitepermission, the vaccine will be made available in the privatemarket at the cost Rs 1,000.

Poonawalla further said the SII is not only providingthe vaccine in India, ''but it is also committed to provide itto other countries who are looking at India at this point''.

Covishield is developed by Oxford University andBritish-Swedish company AstraZeneca and manufactured by theSII.

A 'puja' was performed before the three temperaturecontrolled trucks rolled out of Serum Institute gates shortlybefore 5 am and moved towards the Pune airport, about 15 kmaway, from where the vaccines were flown across India.

