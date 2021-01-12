Visa temporarily suspends all political donations
Visa Inc said on Tuesday its political action committee had temporarily suspended all donations last week as it reviews its candidate contribution guidelines. A host of businesses have said they would cut off campaign contributions to those who voted last week to challenge President-elect Joe Biden's victory.
"Visa does not tolerate the use of our network and products for illegal activity. We are vigilant in our efforts to deter illegal activity on our network, and we require our affiliate banks to review their merchants' compliance with our standards," Visa said in an email. The move comes after the storming of the U.S. Capitol by U.S. President Donald Trump supporters.
