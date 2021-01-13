Left Menu
carandbike.com Clocks 17 million Unique Users in December 2020

Reaching 17 million in a month is a big achievement, and we cant wait for more visitors to join us in our journey. carandbike.com has been consistently crossing the 15 million unique visitors mark last year and this at a time when the automotive industry and the entire economy as a whole was on a downslide.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-01-2021 10:01 IST
Establishes itself as a strong contender be #1 auto-portal in 2021Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)The country’s No.1 automotive website, carandbike.com, has ended 2020 with a bang. In December last year, the website has recorded over 17 million unique visitors and the total number of visitors are at an all-time high of more than 22 million. With visitors from across the globe, carandbike.com has yet again scaled new heights and is one of the best automotive websites out there. With its unbiased views, credible news and detailed reviews, carandbike.com has always been the chosen destination for all those, wanting to get any and every information about the automotive world. Speaking on this achievement Praveen Loganathan, CEO, carandbike said, “carandbike has always been the best website catering to automotive content and the product. We’ve always brought our viewers credible news, reviews and product related information and the trust of our viewers can be seen in the number of visitors on the website. Reaching 17 million in a month is a big achievement, and we can’t wait for more visitors to join us in our journey.” carandbike.com has been consistently crossing the 15 million unique visitors mark last year and this at a time when the automotive industry and the entire economy as a whole was on a downslide. The carandbike team kept bringing you the latest updates with new programs like FreeWheeling With SVP, which, both on YouTube and Instagram, provided viewers a platform, to get in touch with the top bosses of automobile company’s and ask any question they wanted to. Talking more about the team’s efforts Siddharth Vinayak Patankar said, “We’ve continuously tried to re-invent ourselves as a team and our strategy to innovate at the time of a crisis has certainly paid of. We’re proud of the achievement and we are already excited for 2021 for that’s when the carandbike awards will take centre stage, another unique proposition! Can’t wait!” While news, reviews and videos form the basis of what carandbike.com has to offer. carandbike lists over 42 manufacturers and 336 models to help users to make an informed choice. Users can not only browse new cars, upcoming cars, car price, car dealers, car reviews, and compare cars, but also use our car recommendation section and total cost ownership section. The recommendations are based on a sophisticated algorithm that also combines user preference with expert ratings.

