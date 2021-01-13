Left Menu
Development News Edition

Challenging outlook for airlines despite vaccine progress: IATA

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) expects the industry to turn cash positive this year but not until the fourth quarter with the rollout of vaccines gradually giving governments the confidence to reopen markets.

ANI | Geneva | Updated: 13-01-2021 11:08 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 11:08 IST
Challenging outlook for airlines despite vaccine progress: IATA
The industry continues to experience a reversal of traffic recovery trend.. Image Credit: ANI

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) expects the industry to turn cash positive this year but not until the fourth quarter with the rollout of vaccines gradually giving governments the confidence to reopen markets. "We can see light at the end of the tunnel," said Chief Economist Brian Pearce. "But it is still some way away, and the situation is likely to get worse first."

While the industry saw some modest improvement in bookings after the vaccine announcement news in the fourth quarter of 2020, the trend was reversed towards the end of December and into the first few days of 2021. "We've actually seen quite a sharp drop-off in bookings, which means that the immediate outlook looks pretty challenging," said Pearce citing the impact of spiking virus cases and imposition of further travel restrictions by governments across the world.

Bookings for the first quarter of 2021 are down 75 per cent, 82 per cent and 81 per cent year-on-year respectively for January, February and March. At the same point of the fourth quarter of 2020 -- which Pearce said was already weak -- IATA figures show forward bookings were down 71 per cent, 81 per cent and 80 per cent year-on-year respectively for October, November and December.

The tough booking outlook comes as the aviation industry continues to experience a reversal of the traffic recovery trend that peaked in the northern hemisphere summer season last year. In early January, the majority of international travel markets are showing very little change from the April 2020 lows, said Pearce adding that while performance of global financial markets suggests the pandemic is over, IATA disagrees. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Parineeti Chopra-starrer 'The Girl on The Train' to hit Netflix in February

Thriller movie The Girl on The Train, starring Parineeti Chopra, is now set to release on Netflix on February 26, the streaming giant announced on Wednesday.Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the film is an official remake of the 2016 thriller The...

Operation Warp Speed chief adviser resigns, Biden's transition official says

Moncef Slaoui, the chief adviser for Operation Warp Speed, has resigned but will be available to the incoming Joe Biden administration as a consultant for about four weeks, a Biden transition official told Reuters late on Tuesday. Slaouis r...

Africa secures close to 300 million vaccine doses: Official

The African Union has secured close to 300 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in the largest such agreement yet for Africa, a continental official said Tuesday.Nicaise Ndembi, senior science adviser for the Africa Centres for Disease Control an...

Srinagar records minus 7.8 degrees Celsius, lowest in 8 years

The Kashmir Valley reeled under severe cold, with Srinagar city -- the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir -- recording its lowest minimum temperature in eight years, the Meteorological Department said here on Wednesday.Srinagar recorded a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021