Left Menu
Development News Edition

You can repossess cars but not homes during COVID, watchdog tells UK banks

British banks should avoid repossessing homes of mortgage customers for another three months but may repossess cars following the reimposition of tough lockdown restrictions across the UK, the Financial Conduct Authority proposed on Wednesday. The FCA's no forced repossession guidance, introduced after the first lockdown in March last year, had been due to expire at the end of January.

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2021 17:13 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 17:02 IST
You can repossess cars but not homes during COVID, watchdog tells UK banks
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

British banks should avoid repossessing homes of mortgage customers for another three months but may repossess cars following the reimposition of tough lockdown restrictions across the UK, the Financial Conduct Authority proposed on Wednesday.

The FCA's no forced repossession guidance, introduced after the first lockdown in March last year, had been due to expire at the end of January. The aim of the guidance is to ease pressure on customers who are in difficulties due to a pandemic that tipped Britain into its worst recession in 300 years.

"We propose extending this guidance so that firms should not enforce repossessions before 1 April 2021," the watchdog said in a statement. A public consultation on the extension will end on Jan. 18.

"This approach takes account of the worsening coronavirus situation and the government's tighter coronavirus-related restrictions, which mean that consumers could experience significant harm if forced to move home at this time as a result of repossession proceedings," the FCA said. The watchdog also issued guidance last year to credit firms, saying they should not terminate a contract or repossess goods or cars, except in exceptional circumstances.

"We now propose changing this so that consumer credit firms will be able to repossess goods and vehicles from 31 January 2021," the FCA said. "However, this should only be as a last resort, and subject to complying with relevant government public health guidelines and regulations, for example on social distancing and shielding."

Cars are sold by auto financing brokers as well as via bank loans.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Plea in HC claims govt vehicles being scrapped in violation of guidelines

The Delhi High Court Wednesday sought response of the Centre and the AAP government on a plea which has claimed that they were disposing of end-of-life vehicles in contravention of the guidelines.Justice Prathiba M Singh issued notice to th...

Five persons injured in wild boar attack in Odisha

Five people,including a woman, were injured on Wednesday when wild boarsattacked them at a village in Kendrapara district, officialssaid.The incident took place at Ishwarpur village nearBhitarkanika National Park.The animals might have snea...

Estonian opposition asked to step in after PM quits over scandal

Estonias president on Wednesday asked the leader of the opposition centre-right Reform Party, Kaja Kallas, to form the next government after Prime Minister Juri Ratas resigned over an inquiry into a property development. Kallas, whose party...

Sterling hits 7-week high vs euro after BoE dismisses negative rates

Sterling hit a seven-week high against the euro on Wednesday, building on gains during the previous session when the Bank of Englands governor dismissed negative rates, while optimism over the pace of Britains vaccination rollout also offer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021