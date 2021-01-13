Left Menu
Development News Edition

J&J likely to apply for EU approval for COVID vaccine in February -lawmaker

The EU drugs regulator had said in December it expected the company to apply in the first quarter of this year. The European Medicines Agency started on Dec. 1 a rolling review of the vaccine, which Johnson & Johnson is developing through its subsidiary Janssen. The EU has booked 200 million doses of the J&J vaccine and has an option to order another 200 million shots.

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 17:26 IST
J&J likely to apply for EU approval for COVID vaccine in February -lawmaker
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

U.S. firm Johnson & Johnson is likely to apply for EU approval for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in February, a top lawmaker said on Wednesday.

"EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides announced during our (EU lawmakers) group meeting this morning that the vaccine manufacturer Johnson & Johnson is likely to submit an application for approval to the EU for their vaccine in February," said Peter Liese, who represents health matters for the EU's centre-right group, the assembly's largest. The EU drugs regulator had said in December it expected the company to apply in the first quarter of this year.

The European Medicines Agency started on Dec. 1 a rolling review of the vaccine, which Johnson & Johnson is developing through its subsidiary Janssen. The EU has booked 200 million doses of the J&J vaccine and has an option to order another 200 million shots. The J&J jab is monodose, unlike other vaccines approved so far in the EU and which require two doses for full protection.

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

MP hooch tragedy:Toll reaches 20, Morena collector, SP removed

With the death of six morepersons, the toll in the hooch tragedy in Madhya PradeshsMorena district has risen to 20, prompting Chief MinisterShivraj Singh Chouhan to order the removal of the districtcollector and superintendent of police and...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Chinas Sinovac Biotech defended the safety and efficacy of its experimental coronavirus vaccine after disappointing data from Brazil. Meanwhile, Indonesia launched one of the worlds biggest COVID-19 vaccination drives, aiming to inoculate 1...

ANALYSIS-Digital banks gain U.S. customers during pandemic, thanks to early deposits

Digital banks including Chime, Varo and Current have won over more U.S. customers during the coronavirus pandemic by processing stimulus payments quickly, setting them apart from traditional banks and generating valuable word-of-mouth refer...

Putin tells Russian officials to begin mass coronavirus vaccinations next week

President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian officials on Wednesday to open up Russias vaccination programme against the coronavirus to more people and to begin mass inoculations starting from next week.Russia, which has the worlds fourth highe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021