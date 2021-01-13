Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Futures tepid after recent run powered by stimulus hopes

U.S. stock index futures were flat on Wednesday as investors digested a recent rally to record highs on bets of a snap-back in economic activity fueled by more fiscal stimulus and vaccine rollouts. Expectations of a hefty COVID-19 relief package under President-elect Joe Biden and hopes of a rebound in corporate earnings this year have eclipsed concerns over signs that the labor market recovery has stalled amid rampant COVID-19 infections.

Reuters | Updated: 13-01-2021 17:38 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 17:38 IST
US STOCKS-Futures tepid after recent run powered by stimulus hopes

U.S. stock index futures were flat on Wednesday as investors digested a recent rally to record highs on bets of a snap-back in economic activity fueled by more fiscal stimulus and vaccine rollouts.

Expectations of a hefty COVID-19 relief package under President-elect Joe Biden and hopes of a rebound in corporate earnings this year have eclipsed concerns over signs that the labor market recovery has stalled amid rampant COVID-19 infections. Wall Street's main indexes ended marginally higher on Tuesday on a boost from economy-linked financials, energy and materials stocks, while the small-cap Russell 2000, sensitive to domestic outlook, closed at an all-time high.

Investors are watching events in Washington, where the U.S. House of Representatives will vote on Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump over the storming of the U.S. Capitol last week that stunned the nation and left five dead. U.S. Federal Reserve officials on Tuesday said that concerns about continued violence pose a risk, but the transition to a new administration on Jan. 20 and a likely accelerating vaccine rollout have left them optimistic.

The new Democratic-controlled Senate will take up further COVID-19 relief legislation as soon as Democrats take control of the chamber, U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer assured on Tuesday. At 6:27 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were down 12 points, or 0.04% and S&P 500 E-minis were down 4 points, or 0.11%. Nasdaq 100 E-minis were down 11.5 points, or 0.09%.

Earnings reports from big U.S. banks including JPMorgan and Citigroup will mark the unofficial start to the fourth-quarter earnings season later this week where investors will gauge remarks from executives for clues on corporate America's health. Exxon Mobil Corp added 0.9% after J.P. Morgan upgraded the stock to "overweight", its first outright "buy" recommendation for the oil major in seven years, saying cuts in capital spending had put it on track for a stronger performance.

General Motors Co added another 3% in premarket trading on top of Tuesday's 6% jump after the automaker announced its entry into the growing electric delivery vehicle business. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals climbed 3.5% in light trading as the U.S. government said it would buy 1.25 million additional doses of the company's COVID-19 antibody cocktail for about $2.63 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

U.N. urges respect for LGBT+ Ugandans ahead of polls

By Nita Bhalla NAIROBI, Jan 13 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The United Nations has called for LGBT Ugandans to be treated with respect and dignity, following homophobic remarks by some politicians, including the president, ahead of Thursday...

Apple invests millions to back entrepreneurs of color, part of racial justice effort

Apple Inc on Wednesday said it was putting 60 million into a fresh round of projects aimed at challenging systemic racism, including its first foray into venture capital funding to back entrepreneurs of color.Apple said it would invest 10 m...

Olympics-Team GB confident Tokyo Games will go ahead

Team GB Chef de Mission Mark England said on Wednesday he was confident the Tokyo Olympics would go ahead this year even if they would be a different Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.We are hugely confident of the Games going ahead in the...

Two districts of Karnataka receive over two lakh doses of Covishield

Two districts ofKarnataka on Wednesday received 2.52 lakh doses of COVID-19vaccine, Covishield, as Health Minister K Sudhakar said thestate would soon also get 20,000 doses of Bharat BiotechsCovaxin.According to the minister, the only diffe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021