Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rupee firms up 10 paise to finish at 73.15 against US dollar

The Indian rupee strengthened gains for the second straight day and closed 10 paise higher at 73.15 against the US dollar on Wednesday, tracking upbeat Asian currencies and sustained foreign fund inflows.At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened at 73.16, and hit an intra-day high of 73.10 and a low of 73.23.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-01-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 18:01 IST
Rupee firms up 10 paise to finish at 73.15 against US dollar
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Indian rupee strengthened gains for the second straight day and closed 10 paise higher at 73.15 against the US dollar on Wednesday, tracking upbeat Asian currencies and sustained foreign fund inflows.

At the interbank forex market, the rupee opened at 73.16, and hit an intra-day high of 73.10 and a low of 73.23. It finally finished at 73.15, higher by 10 paise over its last close.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.07 per cent to 90.15.

''The Indian rupee appreciated against the US dollar for the second straight session against the US currency, tracking rise in most regional peers and a slight pullback in the dollar index,'' said Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities.

The local unit has also been helped by foreign inflows in equities with overseas investors pumping in just under USD 2 billion in Indian shares in the month of January, Iyer said.

According to Saif Mukadam, Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, the Indian rupee traded with a positive bias on weakness in dollar and steady FII inflows.

''However, sharp gains were capped on surge in crude oil prices and worries over rising coronavirus cases across globe and tightened COVID-19 restrictions to curb the outbreak. Rupee may trade in the range of 72.85 to 73.60 in next couple of sessions,'' Mukadam noted.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 24.79 points or 0.05 per cent lower at 49,492.32, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 1.40 points or 0.01 per cent to 14,564.85.

Foreign institutional investors continued flocking to Indian markets, netting equities worth Rs 1,879.06 crore on a net basis on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

On the domestic macro economic front, declining vegetable prices brought down the retail inflation to a 15-month low of 4.59 per cent in December and within the comfort zone of the Reserve Bank.

Industrial production contracted by 1.9 per cent in November, entering the negative territory after a two-month gap, mainly due to poor showing by manufacturing and mining sectors, official data showed on Tuesday.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.18 per cent to USD 56.68 per barrel.

The Korean won and the Thai baht led Asian currencies higher, climbing 0.5 per cent each. Among other major gainers, the Indonesian rupiah and the Malaysian ringgit were up 0.3 per cent each to the dollar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi teachers threaten not to help in vaccination drive over pending salary for 5-months

The Municipal Corporation Teachers Association in Delhi on Wednesday appealed the state and the Union government to release the pending five-month salary to the employees, said Vibha Singh, Senior Vice-President of the association. We haven...

Young man arrested for sodomy in Muzaffarnagar

A young man has been arrested for allegedly sodomising a boy in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.According to a complaint filed by the 10-year-old boys family, he was taken to a field by the accused and sodo...

J&J likely to seek EU approval for COVID-19 vaccine in February -lawmaker

U.S. firm Johnson Johnson is likely to apply for EU approval for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate in February, a top lawmaker said on Wednesday.Clinical data of the vaccine, which Johnson Johnson is developing through its subsidiary Janssen...

UK supermarkets seek urgent action on Northern Ireland supplies

Britains leading supermarket groups have warned the government that urgent intervention is needed to prevent significant disruption to Northern Ireland food supplies in the coming months.Britain is no longer part of the European Unions sing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021