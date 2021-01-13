Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 2-Gasoline boosts U.S. consumer prices; inflation still benign

"Longer-term inflation is going to be primarily driven by wage costs given this is a service sector economy." The consumer price index increased 0.4% last month after gaining 0.2% in November, the Labor Department said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 22:03 IST
WRAPUP 2-Gasoline boosts U.S. consumer prices; inflation still benign
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

U.S. consumer prices increased solidly in December amid a surge in the cost of gasoline, though underlying inflation remained tame as the economy battled a raging COVID-19 pandemic that has weighed on the labor market and services industry.

Inflation could, however, briefly accelerate this year as the government provides more money to stimulate the economy, and the consumer price declines early in the coronavirus crisis wash out of the calculations. But that will unlikely have an impact on the Federal Reserve, which has signaled it would tolerate higher prices after inflation persistently undershot the U.S. central bank's 2% target. The Fed has slashed interest rates to near zero and is pumping money into the economy through asset purchases.

Economists expect the ultra-easy monetary policy stance to last through at least until 2024. "We are likely to see a near-term spike in inflation on base effects of a reopening economy in 2021 versus a calamitous period in 2020, but that will fade through the second half of 2021," said James Knightley, chief international economist at ING in New York. "Longer-term inflation is going to be primarily driven by wage costs given this is a service sector economy."

The consumer price index increased 0.4% last month after gaining 0.2% in November, the Labor Department said on Wednesday. An 8.4% jump in gasoline prices accounted for more than 60% of the rise in the CPI. Food prices also rebounded. The rise in the CPI was in line with economists' expectations. In the 12 months through December, the CPI advanced 1.4% after increasing 1.2% in November. The annual inflation rate is below the 1.7% average over the last 10 years.

Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the CPI edged up 0.1% after climbing 0.2% in November. The so-called core CPI was restrained by decreases in the prices of used cars and trucks, recreation, airfares and healthcare. The core CPI gained 1.6% on a year-on-year basis, matching November's rise, and is below the 2.0% average over the past 10 years. The Fed tracks the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index for its inflation target, a flexible average. The core PCE price index is at 1.4%.

The services sector, which accounts for more than two-thirds of the U.S. economy, has been hardest hit by the virus. Stocks on Wall Street were trading mixed. The dollar rose against a basket of currencies. U.S. Treasury prices were mostly higher.

RENTS MUTED The government approved nearly $900 billion in additional pandemic relief in late December. More fiscal stimulus is expected from President-elect Joe Biden's incoming administration and a Congress that will soon be controlled by Democrats.

Biden, who will be sworn in next Wednesday, is expected to unveil a plan this week that will include relief for cash-strapped state and local governments, new support for people who lost their jobs or cannot afford rent, and $2,000 in direct cash payments to many Americans. Economists have upgraded their growth estimates for this year and U.S. Treasury yields have risen in anticipation of stronger economic growth in the second half of the year.

A survey this month showed a measure of prices paid by manufacturers jumped in December to a 2-1/2-year high, likely reflecting bottlenecks in the supply chain caused by the virus. "Inventories are unusually lean for this early stage of the cycle and if the vaccination programs are a success, leading to a return to normalcy later this year, the resulting surge in pent-up demand could keep inflation at, or above 2%, in the second half of the year, even after the spring base effects have faded," said Paul Ashworth, chief U.S. economist at Capital Economics in Toronto.

Other economists expect price pressures to remain benign, arguing that manufacturers have limited capacity to pass on the increased production costs to consumers, with at least 19 million Americans on unemployment benefits. The labor market stress is also seen curbing wage growth, while high rental vacancy rates are likely to restrain rental inflation. Gasoline prices rebounded 8.4% in December after two straight monthly decreases. Food prices rose 0.4%, with the cost of food consumed at home increasing 0.4%. Prices for food consumed away from home also rose 0.4%.

Owners' equivalent rent of primary residence, which is what a homeowner would pay to rent or receive from renting a home, edged up 0.1% after being unchanged in November. Many tenants have entered into forbearance agreements with landlords. Consumers continued to pay less for healthcare, with prices declining for a third straight month. Prices of used cars and trucks also fell for a third straight month. The cost of airline fares tumbled 2.3%, while hotel and motel accommodation prices were unchanged.

But prices for new motor vehicles rose 0.4%. Apparel prices shot up 1.4%. There were also increases in the prices of household furnishings, personal care products and motor vehicle insurance. "For the Fed, the biggest inflation concern over the next few years will remain inflation that is too low, not too high," said Gus Faucher, chief economist at PNC Financial in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Siddaramaiah hits out at BJP over Karnataka Cabinet expansion

Congress leader Siddaramaiah hits out at the BJP over the cabinet expansion of the Karnataka government. The cabinet expansion by BSYBJP reflect the beliefs of BJP4India in the suppression of marginalised sections. They have never valued so...

Ankita falls short again, loses final round of Australian Open Qualifiers

Ankita Rainas bid to qualify for a Grand Slam singles main draw failed yet again when she lost the final round of the Australian Open qualifying event to Serbian Olga Danilovic on Wednesday.In the womens singles qualifiers being held in Dub...

ISL 7: Chennaiyin FC inches closer to top 4 with 2-1 win over Odisha

Their first clash in this seasons Indian Super League ISL on Sunday may have ended in a goalless draw, but Chennaiyin FCs encounter against Odisha FC at the GMC Stadium on Wednesday wasnt short of goals. After struggling for goals all seaso...

RBI allows select urban cooperative banks in western region to refund capital

The Reserve Bank on Wednesday allowed select urban cooperative banks to refund share capital to their members or nominees of deceased members on demand.Only those urban cooperative banks UCBs in western region which have a capital to risk a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021