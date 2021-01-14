Britain's Tesco joins rivals with Christmas sales surge

Britain's Tesco joins rivals with Christmas sales surgeReuters | London | Updated: 14-01-2021 12:48 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 12:38 IST
Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, on Thursday followed rivals in reporting buoyant Christmas trading, as pandemic restrictions meant people splashed out on celebrations at home.
The group said UK like-for-like sales rose 8.1% in the six weeks to Jan. 9.
Tesco maintained its guidance for 2020-21 retail operating profit before exceptional items of "at least" the same level as 2019-20's, excluding the repayment of 535 million pounds ($729.3 million) of business rates relief. ($1 = 0.7336 pounds)
