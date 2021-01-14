With Grand Prize of 1 Crore Cash, Fittr Amplifies 2021 Series of Transformation Challenges; Launches 12th Edition of Transformation Challenge

Pune, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India• Fittr amps-up Transformation Challenge series in 2021 with a total cash prize of INR 1.24 Crore• Expects registrations to increase substantially with each challenge• Unveils ‘Whatever It Takes’ anthem to motivate the community members and participantsFittr, one of the world’s largest community-driven online health and fitness start-ups, announces a bigger and better version of its Transformation Challenge (TC) in 2021 with TC 12. The grand prize winner of the overall TC series in 2021 will take home a cash reward of INR 1 Crore. The individual winner of TC 12 and other editions of the TCs through the year stand to win cash rewards of INR 5 lakh each. In addition to this, 1st runner-up and 2nd runner-up will win INR 2 lakh and INR 1 lakh respectively. With these fitness challenges, Fittr aims to motivate people to become fit, helping the company move closer to its goal of making 50 million people fit.

Starting from January 2021, the 12-week online fitness challenge of TC 12 will be hosted on the Fittr app. People who are 18 years and above can participate in these challenges from across the world, without any registration free.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Jitendra Chouksey, Founder & CEO, Fittr said, “At the beginning of each year, people embark on their health and fitness new year resolutions. However, many find it challenging to stick to these goals, as they fail to realise the importance of health and well-being. Though this has changed to a considerable extent due to the pandemic, there is still a long way to go for fitness to become an integral part of our lifestyle. This is what transformation challenge aims to do – motivate people to rise up to the challenge and invest in their health. Transformation Challenge represents the ethos of Fittr. We strongly believe that anyone can become the best version of themselves with proper knowledge and guidance.” To inspire the participants of TC 12 and future TCs, Fittr has also released an anthem ‘Whatever It Takes’. The anthem has been released digitally in January, 2021 on Fittr’s YouTube Channel and other platforms. The anthem is created by Tikdi Entertainment (script, direction, and production). It is penned and performed by HotFix, composed by Gaurav Kadu aka Fiddlecraft and Pextyle, and shot, edited, and CC by New Ice Entertainment. The anthem depicts an individual’s determination to embark on a transformation journey despite several challenges, especially during these tough times.

Speaking about the anthem, Mr. Chouksey said, “With Fittr’s Transformation Challenge anthem, ‘Whatever It Takes’, we want to encourage our community members and participants to make the most of their fitness journey. It is also a small token of our appreciation for the unbeatable spirit of everyone during these challenging times.” During the transformation challenge, participants are required to upload a video showcasing their transformation, every week. The idea of the transformation challenge is to compete with oneself, as each participant is evaluated based on his or her past journey. While assessing the contestants, factors such as gain in muscle mass, fat loss, and consistency from the past transformation challenges are taken into account. The one who excels in every aspect will become the winner.

The grand prize will be given to the top performer across all the editions of TCs that will take place in 2021, including TC 12. This winner will be selected from the top 30 contenders through public voting on the social media channels of the company, based on their consistent performance and contribution to Fittr’s online fitness community. In addition to this, winners will also receive high-end smartwatches and sports shoes. Fittr is well-known for its exciting transformation challenges and the associated rewards, across the world. In 2020, Fittr gave a Grand Prize of Mahindra Thar to Akshay Gupta, a Chartered Accountant from Ludhiana, and a brand new Kawasaki Ninja 650 to TC 11 winner, Vihaan Rathore from Jodhpur.

Fittr was started in 2014 as a WhatsApp group by Jitendra Chouksey and later extended its reach to Facebook. In 2018, Fittr launched a full-fledged app, which serves as a one-stop solution for all health and fitness guidance-related needs. So far, Fittr has transformed over 160,000 people and 30% of its user base is global, spread across the US, UK, Australia, UAE & Canada. Growing organically, the company has been profitable since inception and secured pre-Series A funding from Sequoia Capital’s rapid scale-up program, Surge. About Fittr Offering a freemium model, Fittr is a one-stop-shop for all health and fitness needs. Fittr provides free access to diet and training tools, thousands of healthy recipes, live fitness sessions with experts, Q&A with coaches, and connects users to a community of fitness experts and enthusiasts. Users can get a personalized nutrition and exercise plans to reach their health and fitness goals by paying a small premium. The customized plans are provided by one of Fittr’s 420 plus certified coaches, who also come from the Fittr community, with their own stories of transformation. Subscribed users get an in-depth consultation call with the coach, as well as weekly check-ups on their progress via the app.

PWRPWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)