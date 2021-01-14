Left Menu
Spain to start reducing debt-to-GDP ratio in 2021, Economy Minister says

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 14-01-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 18:37 IST
Spain expects to start reducing its deficit and debt-to-GDP ratio in 2021, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Thursday, thanks to an expected economic rebound from 2020's coronavirus-induced slump.

In the third quarter Spain's debt-to-GDP ratio reached 114.1% from 97.5% a year earlier as spending rose dramatically to cushion the blow from the pandemic, while revenue fell.

Also Read: Spain, Britain agree to keep Gibraltar land border open

