BRIEF-Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment Says U.S. Banning Does Not Have Material Impact To Daily Operation

Advanced Micro-Fabrication Equipment Inc Of China: * SAYS BEING ADDED TO U.S. BLACKLIST DOES NOT HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT TO ITS DAILY OPERATION, ITS IMPORT AND EXPORT BUSINESS IS NORMAL

SAYS ITS PRODUCTS AND SERVICES HAVE NOT INVOLVED IN ANY MILITARY USE * SAYS CHINESE MILITARY HAS NOT HAD ANY INVESTMENT IN THE COMPANY, THE COMPANY DOES NOT OFFER PRODUCTS FOR ANY MILITARY END USERS Source text in Chinese: https://bit.ly/3stfkYk Further company coverage:

