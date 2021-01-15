COVID-related provisions for truck drivers entering France from UK unchanged -minister

COVID-related provisions for truck drivers entering France from UK unchanged -ministerReuters | Paris | Updated: 15-01-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 15:39 IST
French Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said on Friday there would be no change for now in provisions requiring truck drivers entering France from Britain to prove that they do not have COVID-19.
"The provisions applicable to road hauliers coming from Britain are maintained while waiting for a coordinated plan between European countries," Djebbari said in a tweet.
France had announced on Thursday that people travelling from non-EU countries would no longer be able to enter the country by presenting a negative result from a quick, readily-available COVID-19 test.
