COVID-related provisions for truck drivers entering France from UK unchanged -minister

French Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari said on Friday there would be no change for now in provisions requiring truck drivers entering France from Britain to prove that they do not have COVID-19.

"The provisions applicable to road hauliers coming from Britain are maintained while waiting for a coordinated plan between European countries," Djebbari said in a tweet.

France had announced on Thursday that people travelling from non-EU countries would no longer be able to enter the country by presenting a negative result from a quick, readily-available COVID-19 test.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)