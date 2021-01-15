Left Menu
Development News Edition

You think money grows on trees? Estonian firm seeks finance from forests

Estonian company Single.Earth has raised millions of dollars to buy forests and wetlands, it said on Friday, aiming to tap into a rapidly growing carbon-offset market and public concern over the amount of logging in the country. The company is a digital platform for landowners that connects them with businesses that will pay them to preserve trees to balance out their own carbon footprints and become "carbon neutral".

Reuters | Updated: 15-01-2021 16:44 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 16:44 IST
You think money grows on trees? Estonian firm seeks finance from forests

Estonian company Single.Earth has raised millions of dollars to buy forests and wetlands, it said on Friday, aiming to tap into a rapidly growing carbon-offset market and public concern over the amount of logging in the country.

The company is a digital platform for landowners that connects them with businesses that will pay them to preserve trees to balance out their own carbon footprints and become "carbon neutral". It could be fertile ground, given the global carbon-offset market is expected to grow to $200 billion by 2050, from 600 million in 2019, according to Berenberg forecasts.

"Carbon offset and biodiversity offset are actually markets functioning today, but they are not accessible to most forest owners and landowners," Single.Earth Chief Executive Merit Valdsalu said, adding that the returns from offset projects could generate 5% annual returns for landowner investors. The company said that the founders of local software firm Pipedrive had committed to invest $3.9 million in forests which will be chosen based on Single.Earth data, and that the platform would manage the carbon-offset sales of the forest.

It comes at a time of heated public debate over the amount of logging in the small EU member state, around half of which is covered by forests. There has been several protests over the past year over what campaigners say is excessive logging. (Additional reporting by Janis Laizans; Editing by Pravin Char)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Top 10 Best Web Hosting for Small Businesses in 2021

Disclosure This content is reader-supported, which means if you click on some of our links that we may earn a commission.In the era of digitalization, its vital for every business to have an online presence. Web hosting, a service that allo...

Venezuela to send oxygen to Brazil for COVID-19 treatment

Venezuela will send oxygen to Brazil, where hospitals in the northern state of Amazonas have run out of it to treat COVID-19 patients, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said in a tweet late on Thursday. Arreaza said his announcement...

UK economy shrinks but might avoid double-dip recession

Britains economy shrank in November as it went into a new lockdown, but the decline was smaller than expected as businesses adjusted to social distancing and schools remained open, making a double-dip recession less likely. The 2.6 monthly ...

Nearly 60,000 have fled Central African Republic violence: U.N.

The number of people fleeing violence in the Central African Republic has doubled in just a week to nearly 60,000, the U.N. refugee agency said on Friday, as post-electoral violence intensifies.CARs government has been battling rebel groups...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021