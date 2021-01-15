Left Menu
Development News Edition

Syrian Air makes 1st Aleppo to Beirut flight since 2011

Syrian Air conducted its first flight in a decade between the northern city of Aleppo and Lebanons capital Beirut early Friday, resuming a round-trip route thats been halted since Syrias conflict began in 2011.Precautionary measures against the coronavirus were in place, with passengers required to show PCR tests taken less than three days before the flight, according to Syrias state news agency SANA.The head of Syrian Air in Lebanon, Rashed Attar, said the flight arrived in Beirut carrying 36 passengers and returned to Aleppo with 44 passengers.

PTI | Beirut | Updated: 15-01-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 18:57 IST
Syrian Air makes 1st Aleppo to Beirut flight since 2011

Syrian Air conducted its first flight in a decade between the northern city of Aleppo and Lebanon's capital Beirut early Friday, resuming a round-trip route that's been halted since Syria's conflict began in 2011.

Precautionary measures against the coronavirus were in place, with passengers required to show PCR tests taken less than three days before the flight, according to Syria's state news agency SANA.

The head of Syrian Air in Lebanon, Rashed Attar, said the flight arrived in Beirut carrying 36 passengers and returned to Aleppo with 44 passengers. Attar said a weekly flight between Aleppo and Beirut will continue.

Syrian Air currently conducts three flights a week between the Syrian capital of Damascus and Beirut. Aleppo, Syrias largest city and its former commercial center, had its airport closed for years because of the conflict. The city was divided until late 2016, when government forces captured rebel-held eastern parts of Aleppo.

Syria's conflict began in March 2011 and has killed nearly half a million people. The fighting has displaced half the country's population, including more than five million who are refugees outside the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

6.3 crore domestic air passengers in 2020, 56 pc lower than 2019: DGCA

A total of 6.3 crore domestic passengers travelled by air last year, 56.29 per cent lower than 2019, Indian aviation regulator DGCA said on Friday.The impact of the coronavirus pandemic continues to be felt on the Indian aviation sector as ...

Britain must prove to be successful for any EU return, says ex-PM Blair

Britain will have to prove itself to be a successful nation after Brexit if it ever wants to return to the European Union, former Prime Minister Tony Blair said on Friday, calling for strong leadership to make the countrys voice heard. A vo...

Rooney gets Derby manager's job permanently, stops playing

Wayne Rooney now has the Derby job on a permanent basis after Englands record goal-scorer retired from playing and received a contract through 2023 to manage the second division team.The 35-year-old former Manchester United captain, who too...

IFFI 2021 set to begin in 'hybrid mode' amid pandemic

The 51st edition of International Film Festival of India IFFI will have its opening ceremony on Saturday, in the presence of Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.IFFI, which ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021