On the imports front, oil shipments in December 2020 were USD 9.58 billion, which was 10.61 per cent lower compared to USD 10.72 billion in the year ago month. Oil imports in April-December 2020-21 were USD 53.69 billion, 44.49 per cent lower over the year ago period.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 20:59 IST
Exports enter positive zone after 2 months, up marginally to USD 27.15 bn in Dec
TradeIndia logo Image Credit: ANI

India's exports grew marginally to USD 27.15 billion in December while imports surged 7.56 per cent, increasing the trade deficit to USD 15.44 billion, official data showed on Friday. Imports during the month were estimated at USD 42.59 billion, with inbound shipments of gold rising sharply by 81.82 per cent to USD 4.48 billion. ''The trade deficit for December 2020 was estimated at USD 15.44 billion as against the deficit of USD 12.49 billion in December 2019, which is an increase of 23.66 per cent,'' as per the government data. Exports growth was in the negative territory in October and November. The data revealed that exports of petroleum products contracted 35.35 per cent to USD 2.34 billion in December, while that of readymade garments shrank 15.05 per cent to USD 1.19 billion. However, exports of electronic goods rose by 16.51 per cent to USD 1.25 billion and of chemicals by 10.79 per cent to nearly USD 2 billion. The outward shipments of rice, tea, spices and oil meals too were higher in December 2020 compared to the same month last year. Cumulative value of exports for the period April-December 2020-21 was USD 200.80 billion as against USD 238.27 billion during the same period last year, down 15.73 per cent. On the imports front, oil shipments in December 2020 were USD 9.58 billion, which was 10.61 per cent lower compared to USD 10.72 billion in the year ago month. Oil imports in April-December 2020-21 were USD 53.69 billion, 44.49 per cent lower over the year ago period. Non-oil imports in December 2020 were estimated at USD 33 billion, which was 14.30 per cent higher over December 2019. Non-oil imports during April-December stood at USD 204.58 billion, down 23.51 per cent from USD 267.47 billion in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. If merchandise and services are combined, India's overall exports in April-December 2020-21 stood at USD 348.49 billion, a decline of 12.65 per cent over the same period last year. Overall imports in April-December were estimated to be USD 343.27 billion, exhibiting a negative growth of 25.86 per cent on an annual basis. Commenting on the data, Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President Sharad Kumar Saraf said the monthly exports have moved towards positive territory as major products show signs of further revival as expected. ''Exporters continue to face headwinds of extreme nature, as the key economies of the world are in the midst of a demand recession. The domestic scenario of rising cost of raw material like steel aggravates the situation,'' engineering exporters' body EEPC India said. PTI RSN NKD ABMABM

