Jain (Deemed-to-be) University's educational model is to bring in the industry certifications, guarantee placement programs and study abroad at California Riverside (USA)

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 18 (ANI/PRNewswire): The university faculty at Jain (Deemed-to-be University) believe that teaching is the art of building minds and souls of generations. Their passion is to impart theoretical knowledge incorporated to the applicable model, help students to think critically, and make students learn better by experiencing what they have learnt. Learning is enhanced if students apply their knowledge. Teaching has been the most enjoyable and rewarding part of their faculty responsibilities. One of the faculty says that it is ineffable to receive letters from their former students informing their success in finding jobs and fulfilling their job responsibilities that have been influenced by the lectures and discussions that took place in the classes.

Jain (Deemed-to-be University) in association with Wiley, hosts a B Tech Computer Science and Engineering Program in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. The program focuses on globally recognized industry-standard certifications that will fetch as an added value for the students to go through the placement process and also enable the students to be ready for Industry 4.0 emerging and exponential technologies. Wiley Industry 4.0 certifications in Machine Learning are integrated with the program to deliver fun-filled hands-on learning. Experienced faculty members from various premium institutions and industry experts jointly designed the curriculum. Focusing on students passion to travel, problem-solving skills, getting inspired, beat the competition and bringing impact on information technology era to make a mark in the world, students are given opportunity to study abroad in Semester 7 and 8 at the University of California Riverside (which is ranked amongst the top public universities in the USA). According to the study conducted recently, one of the firms found that only 4.22 per cent of engineering graduate students are employable in product-based companies and 17 per cent in IT-based companies.

According to Nasscom, engineers produced by Indian organisation makes the employability percentage look even more frightening. At the same time, students who have completed a noticeable number of internationally recognized industry certifications are highly sought after by the employers. The program offers students a Conditional Letter of Intent (LOI) to a suitable position in the industry upon completion of their graduation (with CTC as per prevailing industry standards). The eligibilities for the placements of LOI are, at least 60 per cent aggregate marks in Class X and XII, 75 per cent or above aggregate marks in graduation, satisfactory conduct and attendance of 85 per cent or above during graduation, completion of WileyNXT AI and ML certifications, No backlogs at the time of appearing for the placement process, and good conduct with no criminal records.

The program also fetches additional credits for the Micromasters Program in Artificial Intelligence from Columbia University (which is a US Ivy League university). Furthermore, in line with the vision of Jain (Deemed-to-be-University), the course integrates certifications from Harvard Business Publishing and the power of technology with the spirit of entrepreneurship to get you on the right track to become a new-age "Technopreneur". This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

