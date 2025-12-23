Left Menu

Empire Offshore Wind Faces Halt Due to National Security Concerns

The US Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management issued a stop-work order to Empire Offshore Wind LLC, citing national security concerns. In response, Empire is complying with the order and is engaging with authorities to gain clarity on the situation and plan future actions.

23-12-2025
Empire Offshore Wind LLC, a project of Equinor, has been issued a stop-work order by the US Department of the Interior's Bureau of Ocean Energy Management. The directive calls for a suspension of all ongoing activities on the Outer Continental Shelf due to national security concerns.

In compliance with the notice, Empire Offshore Wind has halted its operations and is actively seeking to engage with the relevant authorities. The aim is to gain a clearer understanding of the reasons behind this unexpected order and to determine the next steps.

The stop-work order is significant for the renewable energy sector, as Empire Offshore Wind is one of the key projects aimed at harnessing offshore wind energy. The outcome of these engagements could have implications for similar projects in the sector.

